Love Island 2026: Who gained the most followers Love Island Series 13?

Love Island 2026: Who gained the most followers Love Island 2026? Picture: ITV

Love Island UK crowned its winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak, alongside runners up Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa and Angelista Gunda, reuniting at the reunion. But who has been the most successful on Instagram?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026 brought us Lorenzo Alessi, Mica Harris and Priya Jaswal, with the cast reuniting at the wrap party, but after the final and winners were crowned, who has gained the most followers?

The series returned to the Mallorca villa for a summer filled with drama and love, with Maya Jama returning as its host.

But although Lorenzo and Julia won the series, there were still a lot of fan favourites.

Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

So how many followers did they enter the villa with? & How many do they have now?

Here are all the details.

Who has the most followers from the Love Island 2026 cast?

Love Island. Picture: ITV

The hit reality show is known to boost the Islanders' social platforms, with them branching into the world of content by nature.

Whilst some Islanders like Jasmine Muller and Yasmin Hadlow had a platform prior to entering the villa, some cast members had only a couple of hundred followers.

So here is the rundown of how much their platforms have been boosted:

The initial following counts are from when the cast members were first announced, so they had already gained a few from the initial publicity, compared to the time of writing (August 2026).

Jasmine Muller. Picture: ITV

Jasmine Muller – 103k > 816k

Ellie Chadwick – 21.1k > 644k

Lorenzo Alessi – 8.5k > 572k

Julia Majchrzak – 1.5k > 465k

Kavan & Aidan. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Hadlow – 23.9k > 360k

Kavan Murphy – 6.7k > 294k

Mica Harris – 16.3k > 230k

Aidan Murphy – 6.3k > 230k

Angelista. Picture: ITV

Priya Jaswal – 12k > 206k

Sean Fitzgerald – 55.6k > 201k

Angelista Gunda – 8.5k > 184k

Samraj. Picture: ITV

Lola Deal – 7k > 134k

Samraj Toor – 11.2k > 128k

Simba Kudyiwa – 1.6k > 94.3k