Love Island 2026: Who gained the most followers Love Island Series 13?
17 August 2026, 16:00
Love Island UK crowned its winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak, alongside runners up Jasmine Muller, Kavan Murphy, Simba Kudyiwa and Angelista Gunda, reuniting at the reunion. But who has been the most successful on Instagram?
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Love Island 2026 brought us Lorenzo Alessi, Mica Harris and Priya Jaswal, with the cast reuniting at the wrap party, but after the final and winners were crowned, who has gained the most followers?
The series returned to the Mallorca villa for a summer filled with drama and love, with Maya Jama returning as its host.
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But although Lorenzo and Julia won the series, there were still a lot of fan favourites.
So how many followers did they enter the villa with? & How many do they have now?
Here are all the details.
Who has the most followers from the Love Island 2026 cast?
The hit reality show is known to boost the Islanders' social platforms, with them branching into the world of content by nature.
Whilst some Islanders like Jasmine Muller and Yasmin Hadlow had a platform prior to entering the villa, some cast members had only a couple of hundred followers.
So here is the rundown of how much their platforms have been boosted:
The initial following counts are from when the cast members were first announced, so they had already gained a few from the initial publicity, compared to the time of writing (August 2026).
Jasmine Muller – 103k > 816k
Ellie Chadwick – 21.1k > 644k
Lorenzo Alessi – 8.5k > 572k
Julia Majchrzak – 1.5k > 465k
Yasmin Hadlow – 23.9k > 360k
Kavan Murphy – 6.7k > 294k
Mica Harris – 16.3k > 230k
Aidan Murphy – 6.3k > 230k
Priya Jaswal – 12k > 206k
Sean Fitzgerald – 55.6k > 201k
Angelista Gunda – 8.5k > 184k
Lola Deal – 7k > 134k
Samraj Toor – 11.2k > 128k
Simba Kudyiwa – 1.6k > 94.3k