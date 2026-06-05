Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity

5 June 2026, 16:57

Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity
Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @mica_harris

Love Island UK is back with a new cast, including brother Aidan & Kavan Murphy, Ellie Chadwick, and Yasmin Hadlow. Mica Harris has been turning heads, including those of Samraj Toor and George Knight, but -where is Love Island’s Mica from? How is Mica related to Eva Mottley & Mia Mottley? & Where is she from? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast for 2026, featuring Islanders Ellie Chadwick, George Knight, and Jamsine Muller, Mica Harris being a fan-favourite, capturing not just viewers' hearts but also Islander, Samraj Toor – but how is Mica Harris related to Eva & Mia Mottley? Where is she from? & How old is she?

The baddie joined the show in Episode 1, as part of the OG lineup, choosing to be in a couple with Samraj Toor almost immediately.

The bubbly personality has been winning the nation's heart, but with a surprising family connection, fans want to know more.

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Mica Harris?

Mica Harris
Mica Harris. Picture: ITV

Mica is 21 years old.

Her birthday is May 16th 2005.

Where is 2026 Love Island’s Mica Harris from? What is her ethnicity?

Mica Harris
Mica Harris. Picture: Instagram via @mica_harris

Mica is originally from Barbados, but currently lives in London.

She moved to the UK to be a student in 2023.

Who are 2026 Love Island’s Mica Harris famous relatives?

Mica Harris & family
Mica Harris & family. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @mica_harris

The Basian bombshell has quite a surprising connection to some Caribbean celebrities.Most famously, she is related to Mia Mottley, the country’s first-ever female Prime Minister.

Mia is Mica’s aunt; however, this isn’t her only famous relation.

A more distant cousin of the Islander is actress Eva Mottley, who famously played Corinne Tulser in the British classic, Only Fools and Horses.

Mica Harris
Mica Harris. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island’s Mica Harris Instagram?

Mica had around 16k followers on Instagram prior to the show.

Her official Instagram is @mica_harris.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadlow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & religion

MOBO Awards founder, Kanya King, dies at age 57

MOBO Awards founder, Kanya King CBE, dead at 57

Bryson Tiller ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK Tour 2026: Dates, tickets & presale

Bryson Tiller ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK Tour 2026: Dates, tickets & presale

Trending

Love Island Summer 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Love Island UK 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Who left Love Island 2026 last night? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Who left Love Island 2026 tonight? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi: Where he’s from, age, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi: Where he’s from, age, & Instagram

Love Island USA 2026: Start date, cast, how to watch from UK

Love Island USA 2026: Start date, cast, how to watch from UK

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working