Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity
5 June 2026, 16:57
Love Island UK is back with a new cast, including brother Aidan & Kavan Murphy, Ellie Chadwick, and Yasmin Hadlow. Mica Harris has been turning heads, including those of Samraj Toor and George Knight, but -where is Love Island’s Mica from? How is Mica related to Eva Mottley & Mia Mottley? & Where is she from? Here are all the details.
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Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast for 2026, featuring Islanders Ellie Chadwick, George Knight, and Jamsine Muller, Mica Harris being a fan-favourite, capturing not just viewers' hearts but also Islander, Samraj Toor – but how is Mica Harris related to Eva & Mia Mottley? Where is she from? & How old is she?
The baddie joined the show in Episode 1, as part of the OG lineup, choosing to be in a couple with Samraj Toor almost immediately.
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The bubbly personality has been winning the nation's heart, but with a surprising family connection, fans want to know more.
Here are all the details.
How old is Love Island’s Mica Harris?
Mica is 21 years old.
Her birthday is May 16th 2005.
Where is 2026 Love Island’s Mica Harris from? What is her ethnicity?
Mica is originally from Barbados, but currently lives in London.
She moved to the UK to be a student in 2023.
Who are 2026 Love Island’s Mica Harris famous relatives?
The Basian bombshell has quite a surprising connection to some Caribbean celebrities.Most famously, she is related to Mia Mottley, the country’s first-ever female Prime Minister.
Mia is Mica’s aunt; however, this isn’t her only famous relation.
A more distant cousin of the Islander is actress Eva Mottley, who famously played Corinne Tulser in the British classic, Only Fools and Horses.
What is Love Island’s Mica Harris Instagram?
Mica had around 16k followers on Instagram prior to the show.
Her official Instagram is @mica_harris.