Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity

Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @mica_harris

Love Island UK is back with a new cast, including brother Aidan & Kavan Murphy, Ellie Chadwick, and Yasmin Hadlow. Mica Harris has been turning heads, including those of Samraj Toor and George Knight, but -where is Love Island’s Mica from? How is Mica related to Eva Mottley & Mia Mottley? & Where is she from? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island UK is back with a brand-new cast for 2026, featuring Islanders Ellie Chadwick, George Knight, and Jamsine Muller, Mica Harris being a fan-favourite, capturing not just viewers' hearts but also Islander, Samraj Toor – but how is Mica Harris related to Eva & Mia Mottley? Where is she from? & How old is she?

The baddie joined the show in Episode 1, as part of the OG lineup, choosing to be in a couple with Samraj Toor almost immediately.

The bubbly personality has been winning the nation's heart, but with a surprising family connection, fans want to know more.

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Mica Harris?

Mica Harris. Picture: ITV

Mica is 21 years old.

Her birthday is May 16th 2005.

Where is 2026 Love Island’s Mica Harris from? What is her ethnicity?

Mica Harris. Picture: Instagram via @mica_harris

Mica is originally from Barbados, but currently lives in London.

She moved to the UK to be a student in 2023.

Who are 2026 Love Island’s Mica Harris famous relatives?

Mica Harris & family. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @mica_harris

The Basian bombshell has quite a surprising connection to some Caribbean celebrities.Most famously, she is related to Mia Mottley, the country’s first-ever female Prime Minister.

Mia is Mica’s aunt; however, this isn’t her only famous relation.

A more distant cousin of the Islander is actress Eva Mottley, who famously played Corinne Tulser in the British classic, Only Fools and Horses.

Mica Harris. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island’s Mica Harris Instagram?

Mica had around 16k followers on Instagram prior to the show.

Her official Instagram is @mica_harris.