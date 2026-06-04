Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi: Where he’s from, age, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi: Where he’s from, age, & Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @lorenzoxalessi

Lorenzo Alessi has joined the new Love Island UK cast, alongside bombshells George Knight & Yasmin Hadley, as well as OG lineup members including Ellie Chadwick & Sanraj Toor. But how old is Love Island’s Lorenzo? What is his ethnicity? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island UK is finally back with a new batch of Islanders in the 2026 cast, including Ope Sawande, Ellie Chadwick, and George Knight, while he’s started his Love Island journey coupled up with Jasmine Muller – but where is Love Island’s Lorenzo from? How old is he?

The OG Islander entered the villa hand-in-hand with Angelista and was immediately a favourite amongst the girls.

Lorenzo. Picture: ITV

The handsome contestant has an air of confidence to him, as fans can’t wait to see who he ends up with – what is there to know about Lorenzo Alessi?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi?

Lorenzo Alessi. Picture: ITV

Lorenzo is 28 years old, making him one of the oldest cast members so far.

His birthday is October 17th, 1997.

Where is Love Island’s Lorenzo Alessi from?

Lorenzo Alessi. Picture: Instagram via @lorenzoxalessi

The 28-year-old’s hometown is in Hertfordshire.

It was revealed in Episode 4 that he is of Italian & Turkish-Cypriot heritage.

What is Love Island Lorenzo Alessi's Instagram?

Lorenzo has a humble pre-Love Island following of 8.5k, which is sure to increase during the eight-week experience.

His official Instagram is @lorenzoxalessi.