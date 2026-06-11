Love Island 2026 Lola Deal: Age, where she’s from & Instagram

Love Island 2026 Lola Deal: Age, where she’s from & Instagram. Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with a cast stacked with love hopefuls, including Simba Kudyiwa, George Knight, Ellie Chadwick. But Love Island’s Lola is already coupled up with Sean Fitzgerald. But how old is Love Island’s Lola in comparison to Sean? Where is she from? & What is her job? Here are all the details.

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Love Island’s 2026 Lola Deal is part of the OG cast of this years season, alongside George Knight, Lorenzo Alessi, and Simba Kudyiwa, but the Islander has already made it exclusive with Sean Fitzgerald – but how old is Love Island’s Lola? How old is Sean? & What is her job?

The love hopeful rocked into the villa with Ope Sawande, but very quickly set her sights on Fitzy.

The couple are probably one of the quickest couples to make it exclusive, locking their couple off only 9 episodes in.

Lola Deal. Picture: ITV

But how old is Lola?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s Lola Deal in comparison to Sean Fitzgerald?

Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: ITV

Lola is 28 years old.

Her birthday is March 27th 1998.

Sean is 25 years old, meaning the couple have a 3-year age gap.

Where is Love Island’s Lola Deal from?

Lola Deal. Picture: ITV

Lola is from Margate in Kent.

This makes her 1 of 4 Islanders from the area this year!

What is Love Island’s Lola Deal’s job?

Lola Deal. Picture: Instagram via @Loladealx

The Islander is a detective.

In episode 1 viewers got to see Lola in action when she mock-arrested Ope.

What is Love Island’s Lola Deal’s Instagram?

Lola’s official Instagram is loladealx.