Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @jasminegmuller

Love Island 2026 UK’s cast added new bombshells George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow. But who is Jasmine Muller, who has caught the attention of Islanders Samraj Toor and Lorenzo Alessi? Is she linked to ex-boyfriend Hector Bellerin, and what is Love Island Jasmine's ethnicity? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK has returned for 2026, with a brand-new cast featuring fan-favourites, George Knight, Lorenzo Alessi and Ellie Chadwick, but Jasmine G Muller is winning fans over with her recent connection with Samraj Toor – but how old is she? What is Jasmine’s ethnicity? & Did Jasmine date Hector Bellerini?

The boss babe rocked up to the villa as part of the OG cast, walking in alongside Sean Fitzgerald, and set the tone for the next eight weeks.

She has made it clear she is a no-mess babe who is not afraid to cut a man off because of a red flag, but the villa might force her to be more forgiving!

Jasmine Muller. Picture: ITV

So who is she? How old is Jasmine? & What is her ethnicity?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island 2026’s Jasmine Muller?

Jasmine Muller. Picture: Instagram via @jasminegmuller

Jasmine was born on September 26th, 1998.

She is 27 years old and is big on star signs, she herself is a Libra.

What is Love Island 2026’s Jasmine Muller’s ethnicity?

Jasmine Muller. Picture: Instagram via @jasminegmuller

Jasmine was originally born in Dubai, but has lived in London for the majority of her life.

She is of mixed heritage, being Indian, Danish, American and Iranian.

The 27-year-old is very proud of her background and speaks about it quite a lot.

What is Love Island’s Jasmine Muller’s connection with Hector Bellerin?

Jasmine Muller & Hector Bellerini. Picture: Social Media

Jasmine revealed on episode 1 of this season of Love Island that she had been single for 5 years, her last relationship being a loving one.

This mysterious ex-boyfriend is actually Spanish footballer Hector Bellerini.

The pair went public in 2021, and it is not clear how long they actually dated before calling it quits.

Jasmine has spoken on the split before and claimed that it was an amicable breakup, and she still has ‘love’ for him.

What is Love Island’s Jasmine Muller's Instagram?

Jasmine Muller. Picture: Instagram via @jasminegmuller

The baddie actually does social media content for a living, having been in the YouTube world with channel NAYVA since she was 19.

The Islander also has a fashion company with her sister,

Jasmine has over 100k on Instagram and over 70k on TikTok, which is sure to increase after her appearance on the show.

Her Instagram is @jasminegmuller.

Love Island returns at 9pm every night, exclusing Saturday's, on ITVX & ITV2.