Who is Love Island's 2026 George Knight?

Who is Love Island's 2026 George Knight? Picture: ITV & Instagram via @georgewknight

Love Island UK is back, with Season 13, airing at the same time as Love Island USA. The new cast already has fans intrigued by the new bombshell, George? & When is Love Island on tonight? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026 is back with the new cast already proving well with fans, the lineup stacked with love hopefuls, but new bombshell George Knight has been turning heads, after he entered the villa alongside Yasmin Hadley – but who is George? Is he a footballer?

The blonde bombshell came as part of the surprise ‘secret-mission’ in the show’s premiere on June 1st.

Arriving in style with Yasmin by his side, it was revealed that both bombshells had the power to eliminate an Islander of their own choice, for whatever reason they see fit.

George Knight & Yasmin Hadley. Picture: ITV

So, whilst his Love Island journey is just beginning, who is George Knight?

Here are all the details.

How old is Love Island’s George Knight?

George Knight. Picture: Instagram via @georgewknight

George is a 28 years old.

His birthday is on December 14th, 1997, making him one of this years oldest contestants.

Is Love Island’s George a footballer? & Does he play for the Dorking Wanderers?

George, who is from Winchester, plays for the Surrey team, the Dorking Wanderers.

He plays as a defender for the team, but outside of football, he seems to enjoy vintage cars and fashion.

What is Love Island’s George Knight’s Instagram?

The new Islander’s social page is @georgewknight.

At the time of writing, he has 5,400 followers. We shall see how that changes when Love Island finishes!

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX