When is the Love Island 2026 final?

When is the Love Island 2026 final? Picture: ITV

Love Island UK’s brand-new cast, featuring Lola Deal, Jasmine Muller, and Mica Harris, have braved an explosive movie night, causing drama. But when does Love Island UK finish? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island UK has returned for season 13 with its new cast, Lorenzo Alessi, Lola Deal & Mara Pirez have burst onto screens, and after an uncomfortable Movie Night, fans are wondering when the Love Island final is? When does the show finish?

The much-loved reality show has been serving up the drama and entertainment that fans love this Summer.

From movie night to the heartrate challenge, the familiar features of Love Island are being ticked off, but when is the final?

Love Island. Picture: ITV

With no stable couples other than Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald, fans are intrigued to see just how long they have left to try and make a connection, it will be a very interesting final!

Here is everything we know.

When does Love Island UK finish? When is the final?

Anglista. Picture: ITV

The show typically lasts for 8 weeks of Summer, with the show originally premiering on June 1st.

This means that the final should premiere the week commencing July 27th.

Usually, the final is on Monday evening, so Season 13 could very well be ending on July 27th.

However, as we know with Love Island, anything can happen!