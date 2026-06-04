Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick: Where she’s from, age & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick?: Where she’s from, age & Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @elliecahdwickk

Ellie Chadwick is part of the Love Island UK new cast, alongside Lorenzo Alessi, Samraj Toor, and Jasmine Müller. A shock twist though, saw Ellie be ‘dumped’ with Samraj Toor, by bombshells George Knight & Yasmin Hadley. But how old is she? & Where is Love Island’s Ellie from?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back with a fresh new cast of Islanders for the 2026 series, and Ellie Chadwick is making waves following her connection with Aidan Murphy, and her surprise dumping by George Knight & Yasmin Hadley – but where is Love Island’s Ellie from? & How old is she?

The blonde OG cast member entered the villa linked in arm with Sam Workman, being revealed as one of the first Islanders to be dumped in a shock twist.

Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

But who is the Scottish bombshell set for a surprising return to the villa?

Here is everything you need to know.

How old is Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick?

Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

Ellie is 24 years old.

Her birthday is November 16th, 1991, making her a Scorpio.

Where is Love Island 2026's Ellie Chadwick from?

Ellie Chadwick. Picture: Instagram via @elliechadwickk

The Scottish Islander is originally from West Lothian in Scotland.

West Lothian is sat in between the country's biggest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ellie is no stranger to travel, having been to Los Angeles, Ibiza, and Melbourne in the last few years.

Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island 2026's Ellie Chadiwick’s Instagram?

The 24-year-old’s Instagram is @elliechadwickk.

Whilst starting the series at around 20k followers, we shall see how much her time in the Villa boosts that!