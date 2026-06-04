Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick: Where she’s from, age & Instagram

4 June 2026, 16:19

Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick?: Where she’s from, age & Instagram
Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick?: Where she’s from, age & Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @elliecahdwickk

Ellie Chadwick is part of the Love Island UK new cast, alongside Lorenzo Alessi, Samraj Toor, and Jasmine Müller. A shock twist though, saw Ellie be ‘dumped’ with Samraj Toor, by bombshells George Knight & Yasmin Hadley. But how old is she? & Where is Love Island’s Ellie from?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island UK is back with a fresh new cast of Islanders for the 2026 series, and Ellie Chadwick is making waves following her connection with Aidan Murphy, and her surprise dumping by George Knight & Yasmin Hadley – but where is Love Island’s Ellie from? & How old is she?

The blonde OG cast member entered the villa linked in arm with Sam Workman, being revealed as one of the first Islanders to be dumped in a shock twist.

Ellie Chadwick
Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

But who is the Scottish bombshell set for a surprising return to the villa?

Here is everything you need to know.

How old is Love Island 2026’s Ellie Chadwick?

Ellie Chadwick
Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

Ellie is 24 years old.

Her birthday is November 16th, 1991, making her a Scorpio.

Where is Love Island 2026's Ellie Chadwick from?

Ellie Chadwick
Ellie Chadwick. Picture: Instagram via @elliechadwickk

The Scottish Islander is originally from West Lothian in Scotland.

West Lothian is sat in between the country's biggest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Ellie is no stranger to travel, having been to Los Angeles, Ibiza, and Melbourne in the last few years.

Ellie Chadwick
Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island 2026's Ellie Chadiwick’s Instagram?

The 24-year-old’s Instagram is @elliechadwickk.

Whilst starting the series at around 20k followers, we shall see how much her time in the Villa boosts that!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who left Love Island 2026 last night? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Who left Love Island 2026 tonight? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi: Where he’s from, age, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Lorenzo Alessi: Where he’s from, age, & Instagram

Love Island Summer 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Love Island UK 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Love Island USA 2026: Start date, cast, how to watch from UK

Love Island USA 2026: Start date, cast, how to watch from UK

Trending

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Who is Love Island's 2026 Jasmine Müller? Age, Ethnicity & famous ex-boyfriend

Who is Love Island's 2026 George Knight?

Who is Love Island's 2026 George Knight?

Latto has given birth to her first baby with 21 Savage

Latto has given birth to her first baby with 21 Savage

Is Serena Williams coming back to tennis? Amid Queens return

Is Serena Williams coming back to tennis? Amid Queens return

Is KSI leaving the Sidemen? & Why?

Is KSI leaving the Sidemen? & Why?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working