Who left Love Island 2026 last night? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

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Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie 6:30am - 10am
3 June 2026, 22:35
Love Island UK’s cast is already a hit, with Islanders George Knight, Yasmin Hadlow & Lorenzo Alessi already becoming fan favourites, but as more bombshells arrive, Islanders have to be dumped. So, who got dumped on Love Island last night? Here are all the details.
Love Island 2026 is finally back with a brand-new cast of Islanders and bombshells, featuring George Knight, Ope Sawande, and Ellie Chadwick, with host Maya Jama returning to her role - but who was dumped from Love Island last night? & What time is Love Island on tonight?
The hit reality show is back with its newest batch of love hopefuls who are aiming to spend as long as possible in the Villa.
Love Island airs every night, excluding Saturdays, at 9 pm on ITVX and ITV2.
The 13th series premiered on June 1st, with an OG cast of 12 Islanders; however, as the show goes on, that number is likely to increase, with producers estimating a total of 30+ contestants actually make it on screen during the eight weeks.
But while recouplings increase and shock dumpings are on the horizon – who was dumped last night?Here is the full list of dumped Islanders.
On episode 3 of Love Island, the Villa's first bombshells George Knight & Yasmin Hadley had the power to dump one boy and one girl, for whatever reason they decided.
In the double dumping two Islanders were dumped.
However, fans were teased with a potential chance for the Ellie & Samraj to come out...yet to be revealed!