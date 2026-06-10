Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling

Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling. Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with a brand new cast, featuring George Knight, Lola Deal & Lorenzo Alessi. But following George exiting the villa, who are Mica Knight & Mica Harris coupled up with? Is there a recoupling on Love Island tonight?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island UK has introduced a brand-new cast & bombshells, including names Ellie Chadwick, Lola Deal & Namibia Rosa, but who has recoupled? Who was dumped from Love Island? & Is there a recoupling on Love Island tonight?

The show has returned with the drama, serving up more twists than ever, including the introduction of brothers Aidan & Kavan Murphy.

While still in its first few weeks, the drama has already started, as Islanders try to secure their couple amongst all the carnage.

Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

But who is coupled up with whom? & Who is single and vulnerable?

Here are all the details.

Who are the couples in Love Island 2026?

Namibia Rosa & Sean Fitzgerald

Namibia Rosa & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: ITV

Victoria Onanusi & Ope Sawande

Victoria Onanusi & Ope Sawande. Picture: ITV

Kavan Murphy & Ellie Chadwick

Kavan Murphy & Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

Priya Gopaldas & Samraj Toor

Priya Gopaldas & Samraj Toor. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Hadlow & Aidan Murphy

Yasmin Hadlow & Aidan Murphy. Picture: ITV

Mica Harris & George Knight (left the villa)

Mica Harris & George Knight. Picture: ITV

Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi

Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi. Picture: ITV

Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald

Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: ITV

Angelista

Angelista. Picture: ITV

Robyn Langton

Robyn Langton. Picture: ITV

So, as it stands, the villa is operating at almost full capacity with 16 Islanders still in the villa.

As a recoupling is due, it is unclear if vulnerable Islanders, Angelista, Robyn Langton & Mica Harris will be able to couple up or be left single and potentially dumped.