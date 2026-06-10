Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling
10 June 2026, 12:51 | Updated: 10 June 2026, 17:16
Love Island UK is back with a brand new cast, featuring George Knight, Lola Deal & Lorenzo Alessi. But following George exiting the villa, who are Mica Knight & Mica Harris coupled up with? Is there a recoupling on Love Island tonight?
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Love Island UK has introduced a brand-new cast & bombshells, including names Ellie Chadwick, Lola Deal & Namibia Rosa, but who has recoupled? Who was dumped from Love Island? & Is there a recoupling on Love Island tonight?
The show has returned with the drama, serving up more twists than ever, including the introduction of brothers Aidan & Kavan Murphy.
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While still in its first few weeks, the drama has already started, as Islanders try to secure their couple amongst all the carnage.
But who is coupled up with whom? & Who is single and vulnerable?
Here are all the details.
Who are the couples in Love Island 2026?
Namibia Rosa & Sean Fitzgerald
Victoria Onanusi & Ope Sawande
Kavan Murphy & Ellie Chadwick
Priya Gopaldas & Samraj Toor
Yasmin Hadlow & Aidan Murphy
Mica Harris & George Knight (left the villa)
Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi
Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald
Angelista
Robyn Langton
So, as it stands, the villa is operating at almost full capacity with 16 Islanders still in the villa.
As a recoupling is due, it is unclear if vulnerable Islanders, Angelista, Robyn Langton & Mica Harris will be able to couple up or be left single and potentially dumped.