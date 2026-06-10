Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling

10 June 2026, 12:51 | Updated: 10 June 2026, 17:16

Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling
Love Island 2026: Who is coupled up? All the couples following the recoupling. Picture: ITV

Love Island UK is back with a brand new cast, featuring George Knight, Lola Deal & Lorenzo Alessi. But following George exiting the villa, who are Mica Knight & Mica Harris coupled up with? Is there a recoupling on Love Island tonight?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK has introduced a brand-new cast & bombshells, including names Ellie Chadwick, Lola Deal & Namibia Rosa, but who has recoupled? Who was dumped from Love Island? & Is there a recoupling on Love Island tonight?

The show has returned with the drama, serving up more twists than ever, including the introduction of brothers Aidan & Kavan Murphy.

While still in its first few weeks, the drama has already started, as Islanders try to secure their couple amongst all the carnage.

Love Island 2026
Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

But who is coupled up with whom? & Who is single and vulnerable?

Here are all the details.

Who are the couples in Love Island 2026?

Namibia Rosa & Sean Fitzgerald

Namibia Rosa & Sean Fitzgerald
Namibia Rosa & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: ITV

Victoria Onanusi & Ope Sawande

Victoria Onanusi & Ope Sawande
Victoria Onanusi & Ope Sawande. Picture: ITV

Kavan Murphy & Ellie Chadwick

Kavan Murphy & Ellie Chadwick
Kavan Murphy & Ellie Chadwick. Picture: ITV

Priya Gopaldas & Samraj Toor

Priya Gopaldas & Samraj Toor
Priya Gopaldas & Samraj Toor. Picture: ITV

Yasmin Hadlow & Aidan Murphy

Yasmin Hadlow & Aidan Murphy
Yasmin Hadlow & Aidan Murphy. Picture: ITV

Mica Harris & George Knight (left the villa)

Mica Harris & George Knight
Mica Harris & George Knight. Picture: ITV

Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi

Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi
Jasmine Muller & Lorenzo Alessi. Picture: ITV

Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald

Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald
Lola Deal & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: ITV

Angelista

Angelista
Angelista. Picture: ITV

Robyn Langton

Robyn Langton
Robyn Langton. Picture: ITV

So, as it stands, the villa is operating at almost full capacity with 16 Islanders still in the villa.

As a recoupling is due, it is unclear if vulnerable Islanders, Angelista, Robyn Langton & Mica Harris will be able to couple up or be left single and potentially dumped.

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