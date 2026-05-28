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What to expect from Love Island 2026: From the casting choices, celebrity appearances & the risk-taking

What to expect from Love Island 2026: From the casting choices, celebrity appearances & the risk-taking. Picture: ITV

Love Island 2026 is back with the full lineup announced, and the cast is setting the tone of what to expect from the upcoming season. But with a new series comes new changes, new risks and new challenges. Here is your exclusive look at the plans for the show.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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ITV announces that a new season of Love Island is coming soon

Love Island 2026 is back and is set to stir things up in its latest instalment, Capital XTRA got an exclusive look at the villa, as well as insight into what fans can expect with the new season from risks, new twists and turns, what can fans expect? & When does Love Island start?

The hit reality show is coming off the back of a spectacular last year, with the show seeing its highest viewing figures since 2022, the likes of Toni Laites, Shakira Khan and Cach Mercer winning the hearts of the nation.

There is no surprise this year in that they are all about the drama, tying in with the theme of the World Cup being broadcast at the same time, the motto for the season being ‘It’s all kicking off’.

Love Island cast 2026. Picture: ITV

With the pressure on for this year’s addition, producers are aiming to still have some twists in store.

Love Island’s Commissioning Editor, Amanda Starvi, said: “[We try to] pull the rug from under their feet and surprise [audiences].”

One of the huge takeaways from the 2025 show was the casting choices of recruiting ‘normal’ people from ‘normal’ jobs, creating a relatable feel.

This year, the producers teased that they ‘are going to be taking big risks and hope it pays off’, and with the 2026 cast, ‘there is something for everyone’.

Love Island Villa 2026. Picture: Global

Love Island’s executive producer, Luke Evans, said: “We always look for authenticity. This cast has an array of jobs. We are pretty open-minded when it comes to casting…but it’s just getting the right person for that moment.”

With rumours already circulating about TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise entering the villa, the question of celebrity appearances remains, following the iconic shock entrance of Joey Essex in the 2024 series.

Love Island isn’t against a celebrity casting, but they reassure viewers that ‘it has to make sense’, with Joey Essex's appearance being tied in with his ex-girlfriend’s casting, Grace Jackson.

Love Island. Picture: ITV

They also teased a potential international twist, with the last All Stars season having Villa USA, featuring American contestants.

This year, we could be seeing some more adventurous postcode choices, with producers promising ‘there is a good mix’.

Fans online have been crying out for the return of the infamous Twitter challenge, but while it isn’t making a return this year, fans are assured there is a ‘new idea in the making’.’

So, there is definitely a lot to look forward to this year with the cast already announced and looking exciting, we can only wait to see the show unfold to see if the drama is served!

Love Island returns Monday 1st June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX