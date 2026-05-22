Love Island Summer 2026: Rumoured & confirmed cast & bombshells

Love Island Summer 2026: Rumoured & confirmed cast & bombshells. Picture: ITV & Instagram

Love Island UK is returning soon, with the start date fast approaching. With fans hoping for more contestants like Millie Court and Shakira Khan. But who is in the Love Island 2026 line-up? & When does Love Island 2026 start?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back with the 2026 series, aiming to continue the hype of last year's contestants Shakira Khan, Toni Laites and Yasmin Pettet, but who are the rumoured and confirmed cast members set to join the reality show?

Maya Jama returns as the shows much-love host, set to stir up the drama and introduce the new batch of Islanders.

Last year's season raked in over 1.6 million viewers per episode, one of the highest viewing figures of the last few years.

Love Island 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

The 2025 casting was highly praised, with fans in love with the choices, almost all participants coming from a ‘normal’ background as opposed to the running theme of influencers.

With Love Island set to air on June 1st, who is rumoured for the 2026 addition?

Here is the full list.

Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy is a friend of ex-Islander and recent All Stars finalist Lucinda Strafford.

The 27-year-old is known for her beauty and lifestyle content on social media, with over 300k on Instagram.

Charleen is originally from Ireland and recently split from her ex-boyfriend Dano Mandroiu, so the villa could be the right place for her to find love!

Aidan Murphy

The Sun reports that Aidan is the first ‘confirmed’ contestant for the 2026 cast.The 23-year-old is a builder and supposed cheeky chappy.

The tabloid paper said: “He’s brilliant – good looking, great chat, really relatable and got that boy next door charm that viewers love.”

Grace Avelli

Grace is a rumoured contestant suspected by fans.

Little is known about this potential Islander, but from her socials, it’s clear the potential bombshell loves to travel.

The biggest clue that Grace could be featured on the upcoming season is that the supposed ITV casting directors follow her on Instagram.

Lorenzo Alessi

Lorenzo is another mysterious rumoured contestant with very little given away on his social media.

The Italian is set to cause a stir with his good looks and lavish lifestyle.

Ella Rae-Wise

The TOWIE star is tipped to be entering the villa after other TOWIE star, Joey Essex, caused a stir in the 2024 series.

The 25-year-old is potentially hitting our screens following her split from fellow Essex star, Dan Edgar.

Though a potentially controversial pick for some fans who favour ‘unknown’ cast members, she is sure to slot right in and serve up the entertainment as a reality TV expert.

Tom Stagg

Tom Stagg is a 23-year-old professional footballer from Essex.

He currently plays for Brentwood FC, and is the perfect fit for the villa, as we all know the show loves a footballer.

According to The Sun: “He’s in great nick, got great chat, is fun and fit and bosses reckon the girls will love him.”

Kane Patterson

Kane, who is 23 years old, is also a former footballer.

The model definitely fits the bill with his charming looks and athletic build.

Fans seem to be most excited about this one as they have been circulating photos of him on social media for weeks now.

Seán Fitzgerald

Seán is a Gaelic Footballer from Ireland.

The 25-year-old has a bit of a social media presence with almost 100k on TikTok.

While not confirmed just yet, a confident application posted on his social media last year might be the reason he is on the upcoming season.

So, with Love Island set to be on our screens very soon, we can only hope that some of these hopefuls will be casted.