Love Island 2026, Casa Amor’s Charleen Murphy: Age, friendship with Sean Fitzgerald, Instagram

Love Island 2026, Casa Amor’s Charleen Murphy: Age, friendship with Sean Fitzgerald, Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @charleenmurphy

Love Island UK has unleashed a brand new cast of Casa Amor girls, alongside OG cast members, Lorenzo Alessi, Jasmine Muller & Mica Harris. But who is Charleen Murphy? How old is Charleen compared to Kavan Murphy? & How does she know Sean Fitzgerald?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island UK is back with a brand new cast, the Casa Amor boys and girls stirring up the drama amongst OG members like, Mica Harris, Jasmine Muller and Lorenzo Alessi, but who is new Irish bombshell Charleen Murphy? & How old is Charleen?

The Casa Girl entered the show on episode 28, as part of the iconic twist, and fans were excited to see her as she was one of the long-rumoured contestants.

Some have compared her to an ‘Irish Molly-Mae,’ but this is the first time lots of viewers get to see Charleen.

So who is Charleen Murphy?

Here are all the details.

Charleen Murphy. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island’s Charleen Murphy?

Charleen is 27 years old.

Her birthday is August 9th, 1998.

Fans are shipping her with 21-year-old Kavan, with whom she has a 6-year age gap.

Charleen Murphy. Picture: Instagram via @charleenmurphy

How does Love Island’s Charleen Murphy know Sean Fitzgerald?

When Charleen rocked up to the Casa Amor villa, it became clear very quickly that she knew fellow Irish cast member Sean.

Charleen said to Fitzy: “Fitzy, I thought you were going to be so much more, like, you're very mellow, you've gone quiet. And it's because I know you.”

The pair embraced as it was revealed they were friends and knew each other through ‘work’.

Charleen Murphy & Sean Fitzgerald. Picture: Instagram via @charleenmurphy

It is hard to imagine the pair meeting at work, considering that Sean is a school teacher and Charleen is a content creator. We are sure more will be revealed.

Dumped Islander Tommy Murphy revealed on Aftersun that the boys had seen the rumours of the 27-year-old entering the villa and had been teasing Sean about it.

So, whilst the pair seem to be just friends, we shall see how it develops.

What does Love Island’s Charleen Murphy do? & What is her Instagram?

Charleen Murphy. Picture: Instagram via @charleenmurphy

Charleen is a very popular content creator.

She has over 460k on Instagram and 435k on TikTok.

Her Instagram handle is @charleenmurphy