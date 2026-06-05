Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & religion

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & Instagram. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @aidan.mzz

Aidan Murphy joined the new cast of Love Island UK, alongside names like George Knight, Yasmin Hadley & Priya Gopaldas. Whilst a recent bombshell came in the form of his brother Kavan Murphy, an awkward connection has been formed with Ellie Chadwick. But how old is Love Island’s Aiden? Where is he from? & Who is Aidan’s brother?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Aidan Murphy joined Love Island UK as part of the new 2026 cast, alongside Lorenzo Alessi, George Knight & Ellie Chadwick, but a surprise arrive by his brother, Kavan Murphy, may be a problem for his connection with Yasmin Hadley – but how old is Love Island’s Aiden? & Who is his brother, Kavan?

The cheeky chappy burst on to screens as part of the OG cast, on the show’s premiere, June 1st.

Initially forming an instant connection with Scouser, Ellie Chadwick, he swiftly moved on with new bombshell, Yasmin Hadley.

Aidan Murphy. Picture: ITV

However, his most notable moment so-far has to be him being surprised with the bombshell, Kavan Murphy, his brother!

It is a Love Island first, and fans can’t wait to see how the twist turns out.

So who is Love Island’s Aidan?

Here are all the details.

How old is 2026 Love Island’s Aidan Murphy?

Aidan Murphy. Picture: Instagram via @aidan.mzz

Aidan is 23 year’s old.

The charmer is roughly 2 years older than his brother, Kavan Murphy.

Where is Love Island’s Aidan Murphy from?

Aidan Murphy. Picture: ITV

The 23-year-old is originally from Kent, England.

The villa is looking very Kent-heavy this year, with 4 Islanders so-far being from the area.

Who is Love Island’s Aidan Muprhy’s brother, Kavan?

Aidan & Kavan Murphy. Picture: ITV

The Islander was given a big shock when he saw not just the girl he was previously getting to know, Ellie Chadwick, re-entering the villa, but also his brother!

In a Love Island first, there are a pair of brothers on screen, the only previous sibling pair being twins Jess & Eve Gale.

Both Aidan & Kavan were super happy to see each other.

It is clear the pair are very close, and are a dynamic duo, both being all over each other's Instagram.

Murphy brothers. Picture: Instagram via @aidan.mzz

What is Love Island’s Aidan Murphy’s Instagram?

Aidan started the show with a following of around 6.4k on Instagram.

His official page is @aidan.mzz.

Is Love Island’s Aidan Murphy religious?

The Love Island star has opened up on his social media as well as in pre-villa interviews about his faith.

On his Instagram, Aidan opens up about discovering his faith whilst on a trip to Thailand.

He wrote: “Lately, I’ve been feeling a pull, a need to surrender more, trust deeper, and invite God fully into my life. 🙏”

According to @emilyshowbiz on TikTok, he disclosed that he will be praying whilst in the Villa, and is planning to not have sexual relations on TV.