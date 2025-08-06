What are the Love Island 2025 series 12 voting figures?

What are the Love Island 2025 series 12 voting figures? Picture: ITV and Shutterstock

Love Island 2025 has come to an end, crowning Toni Laites & Cach Mercer as its winners, but how much did they win by? Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet were also hopefuls for the win, but how many people voted for them? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Toni and Cach win Love Island 2025

Love Island 2025 has finally come to an end on the 4th of August, and it raked in the biggest viewer count since its 2023 series with winners Toni Laites & Cach Mercer, alongside fan-favourites Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet making fans fall back in love with the show.

The final saw the four final couples, Yasmin & Jamie, Angel & Ty, Shakira & Harry, and Toni & Cach dressed to the 10s to show out for the series’ climax.

Love Island finalists. Picture: ITV

Ex-Islanders Tommy Bradley and Ben Holbrough caused a stir after revealing they had both ‘cheated’ on their ‘exclusive’ partners, Andrada Pop and Lucy Quinn, at their first-ever influencer event by kissing the same girl!

But with all of the drama and love that was celebrated on the night, how close was the vote?

Here are all the details.

How many people voted for Toni & Cach?

Toni & Cach. Picture: Shutterstock

Whilst the exact number of people who voted is never revealed for the Love Island finales, the percentage of votes has been revealed.

A record number of 163 million streams for the series made this season of Love Island the most-watched since the launch of ITVX, suggesting a lot of people were part of the vote!

The ranking goes as follows:

Toni & Cach | 33.5% of the vote

Shakira & Harry | 26.2% of the vote

Yasmin & Jamie | 22% of the vote

Angel & Tai | 18.3%

Toni & Cach. Picture: ITV

In comparison to previous finals, it is clear that the public were split between the iconic trio of girls, Yasmin, Shakira, and Toni; however, fans were undoubtedly won over by the personality of Cach, who was previously voted favourite boy of the season.

For example, 2024’s season percentage split was much more decisive:

Mimi & Josh | 41%

Ciaran & Nicole | 35%

Matilda & Sean | 14%

Jess & Ayo | 10%

So, seeing the percentages makes you realise just how close a call it was!

However, winners Toni and Cach rightly won the hearts of the nation with their individual personalities as well as their connection together.