When does Love Island 2025 end? Finale episode date and time
31 July 2025, 09:53 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 12:15
Love Island 2025 has been one of the most popular seasons over the last few years, so in order to prepare for when the nation's favourite reality show is off-screen, here are all the details of when the Love Island finale will be and how long the final episode will last.
Listen to this article
Love Island 2025 debuted with an audience of over 1.4 million across all platforms, with cast members like Shakira Khan, Dejon Noel-Williams, and Yasmine Pettet proving popular with British audiences - but when will the final episode drop?
- Love Island’s Billykiss Azeez reveals the meaning behind her name and her background
- Love Island’s Andrada Pop reveals Islanders she wasn’t given green light to chat to
- Love Island's Andrada Pop reveals ethnicity & surprising career background
The show premiered on the 9th June, and according to previous seasons, the show usually broadcasts 8 weeks of love-matching, but with this season being full of more twists and turns than ever, here’s what we know about the season finale.
From how long the final episode will last to when it will drop, here’s all the details.
When is the Love Island finale?
Love Island takes over British TV screens for an entire summer, sending its contestants to the sunny isles of Mallorca.
The show has been running since 2015, with the first-ever season lasting only 5.5 weeks.
The preceding seasons, however, have normally run for about 7-8 weeks.According to that pattern, this year’s season will finish early August on the 4th of August.
Maya Jama spoke to podcaster Chunkz and revealed that even she herself was unsure of the finishing date, earlier this month.
She spoke about how she is usually notified on short notice when she is needed to be in the villa, but spoke of Casa Amor and the Finale as non-negotiables for her.
She said: ‘We’re actually finishing into August, I think maybe like 4th of August.”
So strap in and get ready to say goodbye to what has been one of the most popular seasons in years!
How long is the Love Island final episode on for?
Whilst normal Love Island episodes range from 45-60 minutes, the finale is always different.Over the last few years, the finale has ranged from 90-95 minutes.
This is great news for Love Island fans, as the Islanders will be on screen for just that bit longer for their last hurrah!
Maya will host the finale live from Mallorca at 9 pm on Monday, 4th August on ITV2 and ITV, so make sure you’re locked in!