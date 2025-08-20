Love Island UK 2025: All the couples still together from series 12

Love Island brought in peak-viewing figures this year, with the likes of Shakira Khan, Harry Cooksley, Dejon Noel-Williams, and Toni Laites debuting on British screens. But now that the villa has come to an end once again, which couples are still together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025 has sadly brought summer to a close, with the finalists Toni Laites and Cach Mercer beating out Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, who came in second.

This series saw the final four couples, for the first time, being fairly new connections.None of the finalists had upgraded to that boyfriend/girlfriend label, causing the haters to speculate on the length of the relationships would last outside the villa.

Finalists. Picture: ITV

Love Island couples are given the unique experience of the ‘villa bubble’, where they are around their partner 24/7 with no phone or music to distract them, causing their connections to form a lot quicker than they would normally in the outside world.

On the other hand, the outside world can sometimes cause them to crumble quickly, but how about this season's couples? Who is still together? Here are all the details.

Are Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan from Love Island still together?

Shakira and Harry. Picture: ITV

Harry and Shakira left the villa as a freshly formed couple, after the dramatic fallout Harry had with Helena Ford.

The couple has been giving their fans the content they are craving but showing off their ‘dream’ date, which consisted of having a pie in bed!

This is because Shakira is from Barnsley, and Harry thought that pies were an important part of her culture!

Harry & Shakira's pie. Picture: Instagram via @harrycooksley

This couple is still together!

Whilst the footballer is still planning on rekindling things with Shakira’s mum who made her reluctance known on this season’s family day, he seems a changed man, much to Shakira fans’ delight.

Are Toni Laites and Cach Mercer from Love Island still together?

Cach and Toni. Picture: Shutterstock

Toni & Cach won the season, both as individuals who were deemed as favourites by the public, but also as a couple because of their cute connection.

They were super cute together, having a big blip when Toni picked her old flame, Harrison Solomon, in a recoupling, splitting the winning couple up periodically.

However, they got through the biggest bump in the road to become a very loved-up pair. It was even revealed in the finale that the L bomb had been dropped!

Toni & Cach. Picture: ITV

Despite the initial fears of long-distance, with the American bombshell living in Las Vegas, Toni and Cach are still together!

Toni revealed on a livestream that she did temporarily have to go back to the US as her visa stay had come to an end, but revealed she is planning to move to the UK permanently.

Are Yamin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes from Love Island still together?

Jamie and Yasmin. Picture: ITV

Yamisn and Jamie were the couple, out of the final four, that had been together the longest, them having the quickest on-screen kiss of the series.

Giving black cat and golden retriever realness, they came third in the show’s finale.Whilst Yasmin hasn’t been posting too much on socials because of the sad news about her cat, Miaow Miaow, the couple have given a little insight into their lives.Y

asmin and Jamie are still together! The pair often posting day in the life vlogs.

Are Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams from Love Island still together?

Meg & Dejon. Picture: ITV

Meg & Dejon are one of the most controversial couples of the season, lots of viewers calling Dejon a ‘game player’ as he got to know lots of women in the villa.

However, proving the haters wrong, this couple is still together!Appearing at the reunion together in coordinated outfits, the pair seems to be proving a point!

They are the only couple that are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, so the rest have some catching up to do!

Meg & Dejon. Picture: Instagram via @megannmoore

So, that’s your lowdown on all things Love Island, giving you all the details on life post-villa.

Be sure to check back as this page will be updated with any breakup news as the couple seem to be loved-up!