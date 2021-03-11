Loski announces he’s expecting a baby girl in sweet Instagram post

11 March 2021, 11:20

Loski announces he's expecting a baby girl
Loski announces he's expecting a baby girl. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The UK Drill rapper revealed he is expecting his first child with a cute photo on Instagram.

Loski has revealed that he is going to be a father for the first time in a sweet Instagram post.

Digga D goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Mya Mills

On Wednesday (Mar 10) the 21-year-old UK Drill rapper took to Instagram to share a sonogram photo of his unborn baby.

Not only did the "Flavour" rapper reveal that he has a child on the way, but he also let his 359k plus followers know the gender of his baby.

Alongside the photo he shared, Loski wrote "I know I’ve been quiet for a minute but Big Skii’s about to be a Big Dad 🥳 any day now my princess is going to be born ❤️".

Giving his fans an update on new music, he added: " I got music announcements coming soon but I’ll let management handle that stuff I’m in Big Dad mode from now on ⛷💕".

It is clear Loski is expecting a baby girl as he referred to the baby as a "princess".

Loski reveals he's going to be a father to a baby girl on his instagram feed post
Loski reveals he's going to be a father to a baby girl on his instagram feed post. Picture: Instagram

Loski's celebrity friends quickly took to the comment section to wish him congratulations. Underneath the post, Krept wrote "More lifeeeeee❤️" while Ramz wrote "congratulations ski 💙🙏🏾".

Other celebrities such as Tinie, Fanatix and more sent their congratulatory wishes.

Fellow artists wish Loski congratulations on his baby girl
Fellow artists wish Loski congratulations on his baby girl. Picture: Instagram

The "Forrest Gump" artists' fans were also very excited to hear the news, with many rushing to the comment section of his post too.

While many fans were wishing the star congratulations, some questioned who Loski's child's mother is.

The rapper has not been in a public relationship, but he has previously revealed he has been in a long-term relationship for three years.

Loski released his latest album 'Music, Trial & Trauma: A Drill Story' last year November.

The project saw him drop tracks such as "On Me" with MizOrMac, "Anglo Saxon" with Blanco, "Avengers" with Fredo and Popcaan, "Flavour" with Stormzy.

As for now, Loski's management will be handling his music, while he is in daddy mode.

