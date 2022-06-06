Lori Harvey responds to critics who slammed her '1200 calorie-a-day' diet

Some critics claim Lori's weight loss technique is 'dangerous', 'irresponsible' and 'harmful' given her influence.

Lori Harvey has hit back at fans who criticised her weight loss techniques on social media, after she revealed she was eating '1,200 calories a day max'.

On Friday (Jun 3) the 25-year-old model revealed how she shedded pounds after gaining 15 pounds of 'relationship weight' when she first started dating now ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

Lori Harvey reveals she consumed '1,200 calories a day max'. Picture: TikTok

'When Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight, and it was horrible,' she began in her TikTok video. 'None of my clothes fit. It just was not okay.'

She continued: 'I've been consistently doing pilates for the past year. I've done it for a few years but I've been really consistent the last year, ' adding that, for the first six weeks, she worked out twice a day.

Lori Harvey pictured at the lors du Festival in Cannes on May 17, 2022. Picture: Getty

She then opened up about her diet at the time, revealing she was eating '1,200 calories a day max.'

Fans immediately took to social media to criticise her technique, and claimed it was 'harmful' for her to potentially influence others to try her technique for themselves.

Lori Harvey flaunts her abs at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022. Picture: Getty

One Twitter user wrote: "Fun, but important, facts: "Relationship weight" isn't a real thing -- but correlating comfort & love to weight gain as if it's a problem is fatphobic AF. Eating 1200 calories a day after gaining 15 pounds says a lot about Lori Harvey and the society's fear of fat. All sad."

Another Twitter user added: lori harvey publicly saying she follows a 1200 calorie diet when she knows tons of young girls look up to her is incredibly dangerous, irresponsible & disgustingly ignorant."

A third Twitter user wrote: "Lori Harvey may have just been saying what she did for her body, but it is still dangerous to promote that. 1200 calories is too low for an adult’s bodies to perform its basic life sustaining functions".

See other critics comments below.

Lori Harvey getting on tiktok saying she ate 1200 calories a day & worked out twice a day just because she gained 15 pounds is 😵‍💫 I’m glad the comments have some sense in them though. weight loss culture is crazy — 😵‍💫 (@ToyaRochelle) May 13, 2022

Lori Harvey is on tiktok telling the girlies she ate 1200 calories a day to lose her relationship weight and I just wanna remind people that that’s enough for a toddler and you (generally) should not drop your calories that low or you’ll destroy your metabolism — regina (@regi_nacho) May 13, 2022

While many critics deemed a 1200 calorie deficit to be "unhealthy", others defended Lori, claiming that's what she needed for her body specifically, not anyone else's.

Harvey seemed to be anticipating some blowback because she wrote in the video's comments section, 'Before y’all start your sh*t this is what worked for me and MY body..everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals [prayer hands emoji].'

The daughter of Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were first linked back in late 2020 and went Instagram official in early 2021.

On Saturday (Jun 4) a People report claimed the pair had split up after having dated for around one and a half years.

A source close to the pair told the publication that they were 'completely heartbroken' about the split and they 'still love' each other.