Lori Harvey's mother Marjorie shares cryptic post amid Michael B. Jordan split

Marjorie Harvey has seemingly addressed her daughter Lori Harvey's split with Michael B. Jordan in a cryptic post.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lori Harvey's mother, Marjorie Harvey has seemingly reacted to her daughter's split with Michael B. Jordan.

While Lori's father, Steve Harvey directly addressed Lori and Jordan's split on his talk show, Marjorie has been cryptic.

Marjorie Harvey has seemingly addressed Lori Harvey's split with Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Jun 8) Marjorie took to Instagram, re-sharing a video where actress Jennifer Lewis is giving advice.

In the clip, the 65-year-old actress can be heard saying: "You sit in sh*t too long, it stops smelling. So come the f*ck outta there" seemingly referencing Lori and Michael B. Jordan's split.

Fans suggested that she may be suggesting that Lori left to get out of a unpleasant situation. According to reports, both sides are 'heartbroken' about the split and still 'love each other'.

Fans think Marjorie Harvey is referencing Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's relationship in her post. Picture: Instagram

Steve also posted a message on Twitter, writing: "Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn't happen".

News of their split shocked fans as they were branded "the internet's couple goals" and people did not expect them to break up.

The Creed actor, 35, and model, 25 reportedly broke up after having dated for around one and a half years.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are reportedly 'heartbroken' following their split. Picture: Getty

A source close to the ex-couple told People: 'Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,' the source added.

'He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.''They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.'

While neither Lori or Jordan have yet commented on their split, Lori has showed she's taking steps to move on by erasing all photos with him from her Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actor still has up all photos and video clips of sweet moments he's shared with Lori.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey, got married in 2007 after first meeting in 1990. Picture: Getty

Following the news, on Monday (Jun 6) Steve Harvey, spoke on her split with Jordan on The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“I’ve heard about it. I wish him well. I’m Team Lori 1000 per cent,” he said. “Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.” Steve said.

Harvey, who has been married three times, made a joke about his previous splits and relationship break ups.

The 65-year-old comedian said he could learn a thing or two from his daughter Lori, about how to handle the breakup.

“I’ve got to start learning from my children. Get out early before it cost you something,” he quipped. “I’m going to have to start breaking up on IG [Instagram] because this going to court is costly.”

Since the split became public, the ex-couple have both unfollowed each other on social media.