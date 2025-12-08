Lori Harvey & Damson Idris pose for pictures together amid reconciliation rumours

8 December 2025, 17:25

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris pose for pictures together amid reconciliation rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are reportedly back to being boyfriend and girlfriend after most recently being spotted looking cosy at a club together, but when did they break up?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made a rare public appearance, with fans sure that they are back together.Both celebrities previously dated and were one of the most sought-after couples in Hollywood.

The ‘it’ couple originally went public back in December 2022 and were together for almost 2 years.

Their breakup was shared on Instagram and seemed to be mutual.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

While the actor hasn’t been in many public relationships, the model, on the other hand, has dated a few famous faces, including Michael B. Jordan and Future.

But now, they’ve been spotted posing for pics in a club as they spent the evening together, showing off their blooming romance.

In the photos, Lori was seen sitting in Damson’s lap, both of them smiling from ear to ear, clearly with no intention of concealing their reported relationship.

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey spotted at club. Picture: Getty Images

This is just the most recent sighting of the couple, with the first reconciliation rumours swirling after they were both seen on holiday together back in September.

The ex-couple were seen beaming on the beach in Mexico being caught by paparazzi.

Whilst neither has yet confirmed their romance is back on, fans seem pretty certain.

One fan commented: “I know a happy man when I see one.”

Another said: “Damson and Lori are gorgeous together 🤩.”

