Lori Harvey and Damson Idris: Are they back together & when did they break up?

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris: Are they back together & when did they break up?

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been spotted together following their public break-up. The model is known for her high-profile dating history with Michael B. Jordan and Future being some of her exes. So where were they seen together? And when and why did they break up? Here are all the details.

Shanai Dunglinson

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris, one of Hollywood’s hottest ex-couples, are seemingly back together after being spotted in public looking close.

The pair were in a high-profile relationship for over a year, originally getting together back in December 2022.They announced their break-up in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter in which they claimed the reason for the split was because they were both “at a point in [their] lives where [their] individual paths require full attention and dedication".

But now fans are hopeful they are back together, but why? Here are all the details.

Are Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together?

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have sparked dating rumours following being caught at a friend’s wedding together.

The pair have seemingly rekindled their romance following their break-up almost a year ago.

In the video posted by another wedding guest, the celebrity couple can be seen standing together, as part of the wedding party, watching the bride make her entrance with grins on their faces.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the pair in the left corner of the video, despite them clearly trying to keep a low profile.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey were spotted together at their friend’s wedding over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/7xFI4cmDVT — Damson Idris Daily (@damsonidrisnews) August 11, 2025

While it’s perfectly normal to attend a wedding with a friend, the pair’s romantic history has fans speculating that this could be a sign they’re rekindling their relationship.

So, whilst there has been no official post from either the actor or model, fans are certain their relationship could be back!

When did Lori Harvey & Damson Idris break up?

The couple originally broke up in November 2023, after a year of being together.

Fans loved the couple together; the ‘F1’ star clearly obsessed with the gorgeous model.

Damson & Lori. Picture: Instagram via@loriharvey

In a joint statement, they revealed their breakup, saying: “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

This most recent sighting is almost 2 years on from their break-up, giving fans a spark of hope that their fave couple are back.

One fan commented: “I support it. Let people think whatever!”

Another said: “They make so much sense.”So, whilst the couple has not confirmed, fans are pretty certain they’ve caught the two back in a romance era.