Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seemingly ‘back together’ on holiday 2 years after split

22 September 2025, 16:38

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris seemingly ‘back together’ on holiday 2 years after split. Picture: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and her ex-boyfriend, Damson Idris have been spotted together after breaking up in 2023. So are the celebrities back together? Here are all the details.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been spotted vacationing together in Mexico after some photos were shared online, which sparked rumours they were back together.

The couple started dating back in December 2022, and seemed like they were the ‘it’ couple at the time, both peaking in their respective careers.

However, their breakup overshadowed their time together, with a very amicable and generic statement shared to both their social media accounts at the time.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey. Picture: Getty Images

Now, they have been spotted almost 2 years on from their split, looking loved up. Could it be too good to be true?

Here are all the details.

When did Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up?

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

Lori and Damson were together for almost a year before going their separate ways.They broke up in November 2023, much to fans' disappointment.

In a joint statement, the couple said: “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

]While the exact reason for the split is unknown, it seemed they were amicable, and now with news of them back together, the breakup is a thing of the past.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

They both also haven’t been in a public relationship since, however, more recently, as of September 2025, the ‘F1’ actor was papped with a mystery girl, which he wasn’t too happy about.

Some fans are suggesting his reaction to the paps was to do with the fact that he was seeing Lori.

Are Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together?

The pair were spotted together, originally back in August 2025, when they attended a friend's wedding together.

After that footage was released, fans were certain sparks were flying again between the two.

However, after the actor was spotted with a mystery woman in September, fans weren’t so sure.

But now, it seems their connection is stronger than ever after they were snapped in Mexico, on what looks to be a couple's vacation.

In the pictures, they are seen laughing, hugging, and even kissing, seemingly taking their relationship public.

Whilst we await confirmation from either the model or Damson themselves, fans can only hope that the images portray the newly rekindled couple back together.

Some fans even suggest that they actually never stopped seeing each other.

One fan commented: “We all know they never broke up.”

Another said: “Screaming, crying, throwing up.”

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris. Picture: Getty Images

