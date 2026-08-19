Listen to Capital XTRA’s Carnival Playlist: The best Notting Hill Carnival anthems

19 August 2026, 17:07

Listen to Capital XTRA’s Carvinal Playlist: The best Notting Hill Carnival anthems
Listen to Capital XTRA’s Carvinal Playlist: The best Notting Hill Carnival anthems. Picture: alamy

Capital XTRA has your Carnival soundtrack loaded, with all the greatest and newest Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, and more. From Rihanna to Vybz Kartel, the playlist is stacked. Here’s how to listen.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Notting Hill Carnival is just around the corner and is one of the biggest parts of the social calendar, bringing music and joy across the capital.

Capital XTRA has carefully curated a Live Playlist with the party in mind to serve up the energy of the event through the music.

Capital XTRA Carnival
Capital XTRA Carnival. Picture: Global

From everyone from Beenie Man to Vybz Kartel, all bases are covered!

Wave your flag, wine low and feel the energy - Carnival starts right here on Capital XTRA!

You can listen to the full playlist on Global Player, or click the link below.

>>>Listen to Capital XTRA's Live Carnival Playlist<<<

Carnival Playlist
Carnival Playlist. Picture: Global

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

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