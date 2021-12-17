Listen To Capital XTRA's 100% 2021 Playlist On Global Player!

17 December 2021, 16:17

Listen To Capital XTRA's 100% 2021 Playlist On Global Player!
Listen To Capital XTRA's 100% 2021 Playlist On Global Player! Picture: Global

Press play on the biggest tunes from the last year.

Your favourite artists have been dropping some huge tunes this year, so it's time to turn up the heat with this year's hottest tracks on Capital XTRA's 100% 2021 Playlist on Global Player!

>> Listen To Capital XTRA's 100% 2021 Playlist On Global Player! <<

Listen now to hear chart-topping hits from the likes of Doja Cat, Central Cee, Drake, Headie One, Mahalia and more. Click the link above to get started!

If you don't already have Global Player downloaded, no stress - it's super easy.

Download and install our free Global Player, swipe to Capital XTRA and get listening on the go! Whether you want to access live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.

>> Download Global Player from the App Store (Apple)

>> Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM? Check it out here.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian says her daughter North West, 8, 'intimidates' her

Kim Kardashian says her daughter North West, 8, 'intimidates' her
Jake Paul reveals he's suffering memory loss & slurred speech from boxing career

Jake Paul reveals he's suffering memory loss & slurred speech from boxing career
Beyonce has confirmed that new music is on the way

Beyonce new album 2022: release date, title, features and more

Beyonce

Astroworld victims cause of death revealed

How did Astroworld victims die? What was the cause of death?

Trending

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones

Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones and Pete Davidson
Khloe Kardashian mistaken for DaniLeigh in 'unrecognisable' photos

Khloe Kardashian mistaken for DaniLeigh in 'unrecognisable' photos
Big Sean responds to Kanye West saying signing him was the "worst thing" he's done

Big Sean responds to Kanye West saying signing him was the "worst thing he's done"

Big Sean

North West, 8, wows fans with her expensive handbag collection in TikTok video

North West, 8, wows fans with her expensive handbag collection in TikTok video