Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman shocked after Burna Boy performance at parade

Burna Boy popped out for a surprise performance at the Women’s Euros 2025 parade following England’s win, performing his hit with Ed Sheeran, ‘For My Hand’.

By Shanai Dunglinson

England’s Lioness returned to their home on the 28th July, celebrating their history-making win in style on the 29th in front of Buckingham Palace, where manager, Sarina Wiegman, was surprised by her favourite artist, Burna Boy.

The football team won the Euros for the second time on the 28th, beating the Spanish team on penalties, retaining their title as champions of Europe.

Although a bank holiday wasn’t given for the tournament win, a day parade was, with an extra special celebrity appearance from Burna Boy!

Burna Boy at Euros parade. Picture: Getty Images

In the celebration, which involved a parade down the mall and, of course, a trophy lift, the musical performance was definitely the peak of excitement.

Over 65,000 people flocked to the capital to see the superstars, including the likes of Chloe Kelly, Michelle Agymang and Lucy Bronze and were treated to a shock performance.

The announcer, when interviewing the England manager said: “Please give it up, everybody for Sarina’s favourite artist…Burna Boy!”

She responded by screaming: “Oh no way!!”Sarina was visibly thrilled and immediately went over to hug the star and joined him in song.

This is nearly as ICONIC as winning B2B Euros 😆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Sarina Wiegman 🤝 Burna Boy 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WQoOjMD7eD — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 29, 2025

Burna came out and the pair walked to the centre of the stage and embraced as the Euros winner joined him in singing his track ‘For My Hand’, in a moment that has gone viral.

Fans were pleasantly surprised that the manager has such great music taste, and made fun of the fact that this is the most excited they have ever seen her.

One fan wrote: “Sarina winning the Euros 3 times: 🙂 Sarina meeting Burna Boy: 😃”Another wrote: “Sarina and Burna Boy were two things we never thought we’d see together 😭😭”