Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman shocked after Burna Boy performance at parade

29 July 2025, 17:28

Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman shocked after Burna Boy performance at parade
Lioness manager Sarina Wiegman shocked after Burna Boy performance at parade. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Burna Boy popped out for a surprise performance at the Women’s Euros 2025 parade following England’s win, performing his hit with Ed Sheeran, ‘For My Hand’.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England’s Lioness returned to their home on the 28th July, celebrating their history-making win in style on the 29th in front of Buckingham Palace, where manager, Sarina Wiegman, was surprised by her favourite artist, Burna Boy.

The football team won the Euros for the second time on the 28th, beating the Spanish team on penalties, retaining their title as champions of Europe.

Although a bank holiday wasn’t given for the tournament win, a day parade was, with an extra special celebrity appearance from Burna Boy!

Burna Boy at Euros parade
Burna Boy at Euros parade. Picture: Getty Images

In the celebration, which involved a parade down the mall and, of course, a trophy lift, the musical performance was definitely the peak of excitement.

Over 65,000 people flocked to the capital to see the superstars, including the likes of Chloe Kelly, Michelle Agymang and Lucy Bronze and were treated to a shock performance.

The announcer, when interviewing the England manager said: “Please give it up, everybody for Sarina’s favourite artist…Burna Boy!”

She responded by screaming: “Oh no way!!”Sarina was visibly thrilled and immediately went over to hug the star and joined him in song.

Burna came out and the pair walked to the centre of the stage and embraced as the Euros winner joined him in singing his track ‘For My Hand’, in a moment that has gone viral.

Fans were pleasantly surprised that the manager has such great music taste, and made fun of the fact that this is the most excited they have ever seen her.

One fan wrote: “Sarina winning the Euros 3 times: 🙂 Sarina meeting Burna Boy: 😃”Another wrote: “Sarina and Burna Boy were two things we never thought we’d see together 😭😭”

Women's Euros
Women's Euros. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Karrueche Tran Dating History: From Chris Brown to Jadon Sancho

Karrueche Tran Dating History: From Chris Brown to Jadon Sancho

Ashanti and Nelly celebrate baby son’s first birthday

Ashanti and Nelly celebrate baby son’s first birthday

Which Love Island USA series 6 couples are still together?

Which Love Island USA series 6 couples are still together?

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Name, release date, features and all the clues

Trending

Who is Yasmin Pettet? Job, ethnicity & twin sister

Where is Yasmin from Love Island from & does she have a twin

Love island 2025: Who is coupled up? All the couples’

Love Island 2025: Who is coupled up? All the couples

Why did Drake cancel his concert in Manchester? & Is Drake set to reschedule his tour?

Why did Drake cancel his concert in Manchester? & Is Drake set to reschedule his tour?

Central Cee dating history: From Liyah Mai to Malu Trevejo

Central Cee dating history: from Malu Trevejo to Madeline Argy

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island?

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working