Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU

1 September 2026, 16:55

Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU
Lionel Richie hospitalised in ICU. Picture: Getty Images

Lionel Richie has been admitted to the ICU in a St. Louis hospital after an incident at his concert on the same night. How old is Lionel Richie? & What is wrong with him? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Beloved vocalist Lionel Richie has been hospitalised after performing in St. Louis, Missouri, checking himself into the ICU – but why? & What is Lionel Richie’s age?

The 77-year-old is currently on his ‘Sing a Song All Night Long’ tour performing alongside Earth, Wind & Fire.

It is reported that the singer, whilst performing on August 29th, appeared to struggle towards the end of the show.

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie. Picture: Getty Images

His final song, ‘All Night Long’, was performed whilst sat down, his team bringing him a chair.

This comes after a health scare back in June, where Lionel was rushed to the hospital after feeling dizzy and strange whilst performing.

As of right now, it has not yet been revealed what is wrong with the music icon, with TMZ believing it could be for ‘slight dehydration’, but it is believed that he is still in the ICU.

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie. Picture: Getty Images

The 77-year-old is set to have a concert on September 26th, but it is currently undetermined if he will be well enough for.

Fans are already worried, wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

One fan commented: “Don’t take him from us yet🥹.”

Another said: “Dehydration is no joke at his age but hes a trooper, glad hes okay.”

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie. Picture: Getty Images

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