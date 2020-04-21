Lil Xan rushed to hospital after quarantine panic attack

Lil Xan rushed to hospital after quarantine panic attack. Picture: Getty

Rapper Lil Xan's mother had to call 911 to get her son taken to hospital after he began hallucinating during a panic attack.

Lil Xan was reportedly rushed to hospital a couple of days ago after the rapper suffered a panic attack at home and his mother was forced to call 911.

According to TMZ, Lil Xan told them that "she's the one who called 9-1-1 after seeing Xan hallucinating so badly it was freaking her out."

According to TMZ, "Xan says doctors told him he'd suffered a panic attack, but he doesn't remember much of the episode. As for what might've triggered it ... he says he feels it was caused by anxiety he's been feeling while cooped up inside."

Lil Xan has not been diagnosed with coronavirus but the 23-year-old revealed that he's been dealing with anxiety issues throughout his life and has been in and out of hospitals.

The rapper has been caught up in plenty of controversy over the years, with his public relationship with Noah Cyrus and comments about Tupac putting his name into the headlines over the last few years.

