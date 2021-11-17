Lil Uzi Vert slammed for continuing show after fans scream about people fainting

Telling the crowd he "doesn't take breaks" after multiple fans yelled at him to stop performing after people fainted, fans are not happy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans of Lil Uzi Vert have criticised him for his attitude and comments after he refused to stop his performance at Day N Vegas festival after fans yelled at him that fans had fainted in the crowd.

During his set, which he turned up 30 minutes late to, the XO Tour Llif3 rapper cut his mic after a four-track run, throwing the mic into the crowd screaming "I don’t take no breaks, If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay".

Lil Uzi Vert addresses Day N Vegas crowd as attendees yell that people are fainting:



“I don’t take no breaks. If it’s gettin’ bad, leave. If you ain’t gonna leave, stay” pic.twitter.com/L1F1pB7beX — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 16, 2021

With several clips circulating social media, fans can be heard screaming at Uzi, telling him, "Stop the show, Uzi! You're f*cked up, Uzi! There's people f*cking fainting, bro!"

Many have now taken to social media to react to his comment given the situation at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last week, which saw 10 people die. Whilst some fans disagreed with Uzi and his comment, others weirdly agreeing with his stance with saying:

"In itself I agree with Lil Uzi Vert you are not going to stop a concert, especially since the AstroWorld incident every time there is a problem, it is even more difficult to tcheker on stage. This is why it is absolutely necessary to strengthen the care teams in the pits".

Another fan commented: "anyone who paid to go to a lil uzi vert concert is just taking part in natural selection at this point".

Sounds like a normal concert festival to me. The only thing that separates astroworld from other festivals is that people died. I went to rolling loud and nothing you saying sounds bizarre. Really just attention seeking at this point pic.twitter.com/yZIUWVzPeU — macaronimike (@themacaronimike) November 15, 2021

The death toll from Astroworld Festival has now risen to ten after 9-year-old Ezra Blount became the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during the crowd surge. Bharti Shahani also passed away last week after being declared brain dead from the stampede.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when Drake made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

Both Travis Scott and Drake have released statements speaking on the tragedy at Astroworld Festival.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show Travis said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Drake commented: "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy".

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Since the incident, Travis has since been hit with more than 100 lawsuits with Drake being named in one of them. The lawsuit states that Drake “helped incite the crowd” causing the crush that resulted in the fatalities and injuries.

Travis has commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.