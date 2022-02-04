Lil Uzi Vert slammed after saying he's 'bleaching his skin'

The rapper has received backlash after claiming that he's bleaching his skin in a social media post.

Lil Uzi Vert has come under fire after alluding to bleaching his skin in a recent post on social media.

On Wednesday (Feb 2) the 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter and shared a message, which rubbed fans up the wrong way.

Lil Uzi Vert is an American rapper and singer. Picture: Getty

The 'Baby Pluto' artist took to the social media platform, telling his 8.6 million followers: "Bleaching my skin need umbrella" alongside an eye emoji.

Skin bleaching is a cosmetic procedure that aims to lighten skin or achieve a paler skin tone.

Many people of colour are discriminated on the basis of their skin tone; with darker skin tones often being shunned while lighter skin tones are wrongfully celebrated.

Lil Uzi Vert seemingly reveals he is bleaching his skin. Picture: Twitter

Uzi, 26, followed up his tweet with another post. The rapper posted a video of himself covering his head with a coat, nodding along to his song lyrics where he's heard rapping: "Bleaching my skin need umbrella, yeah umbrella".

He captioned the post with cream and lotion emojis, suggesting he used a bleaching cream.

Many fans were offended by his post, leading them to express their thoughts on the matter.

One fan wrote: "your doing what?" while another added: "Bleaching your skin during BLACK HISTORY MONTH?".

A third Twitter user wrote: " I hope he’s joking and knows how beautiful his complexion is. " while a fourth added: I hope you are playing. If not, I hope what ever you are going through or whatever insecurities you have.

I hope you are able to overcome it and learn to love yourself. If you don’t accept yourself how do you expect for someone else to?".

Lil Uzi changes his Twitter display picture to Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, after previously having a Michael Jackson photo on his profile picture. Picture: Twitter

While Uzi was tweeting about bleaching his skin, he changed his Twitter avatar to an image of Michael Jackson, alluding to disproven rumors that the the late star bleached his skin.

Uzi then changed his profile pic to Vybz Kartel, a famous dancehall artist who bleached his skin and raps about it in his songs.

See other fan reactions to Uzi's tweets below.

Bleaching your skin?! During black history month? Woooow pic.twitter.com/xEWFobECyb — Alchemist (🥀,⚰️) (@Lil_sizzurp) February 2, 2022