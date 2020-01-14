Lil Pump trolled by fans after implying he doesn't shower daily

Lil Pump suggests he doesn't shower and fans react on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Rapper Lil Pump has suggested he doesn't take a shower daily and fans have roasted him on Twitter.

Lil Pump has been trolled by fans after implying that he doesn't see use in showering regularly. Fans know the 19-year-old rapper often comes out with outlandish opinions, however, this one was a shocker.

On Thursday (Jan 9) Lil Pump took to Twitter to express his confusion with people showing daily.

The "Gucci Gang" rapper suggested that he doesn't see a use in showering too frequently, especially when he knows he's just going to get dirty again.

Pump wrote "Why shower if your getting dirty again" on Twitter, with many fans quote tweeting him with disgust.

The Floridian rapper has been getting roasted online for his semi-confession. One fan on Twitter wrote "All imma say is Lil pump dirty asab n***a said why take a shower if you gonna get dirty again like b**ch what you dirty af".

Another Twitter user wrote "@lilpump really just asked “why shower if your going to get dirty again”? You nasty lil mf". See other fans reactions below.

Please shower everyday Pump — pea (@basicallypb) January 9, 2020

Then don't shower and stink 😂 — 𝓐𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓼𝔂𝓪 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓾𝓽𝔂𝓾𝓷𝔂𝓪𝓷 (@raaaroxy) January 9, 2020

Many fans encouraged Pump to stay showering and other fans roasted him online.