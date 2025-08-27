Is Lil Nas X going to prison?

Is Lil Nas X going to prison? Picture: Getty Images

Lil Nas X is set to appear in court after being spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear and being arrested – but why? He has since spoken out on the issue, but will he actually go to prison? And why was he in jail? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty, following his arrest on the 21st August, after videos went viral showing him strutting the streets of Los Angeles in just his underwear and cowboy boots.

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ singer had been posting sporadically on his Instagram prior to the incident, over which fans had expressed their concerns.

He was also set to release his upcoming second album later this year.

The rapper was arrested shortly after the concerning videos were taken, and he is now potentially facing up to five years in prison – but why? Here are all the details.

Why was Lil Nas X arrested?

Lil Nas X in jail. Picture: Getty Images

Lil Nas X was arrested shortly after TMZ shared videos of the rapper walking down the L.A street, initially, wearing just underwear and cowboy boots, but eventually fully naked.

He is being accused of assaulting police whilst being detained, resulting in three counts of battery with injury to an officer, and one count for resisting arrest being brought to him.

The police initially received reports of a nude man walking the streets and claimed that upon arrival, the artist got aggressive.

The ‘Old Town Road’ singer is reported to have been on drugs and experiencing an overdose, which he was taken to the hospital for, before jail.

Lil Nas X. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have expressed their concern for the artist's health.

The 26-year-old was released on bail, which was set at $75,000 (£55,456).

He has since posted a response video to his 10.3 million followers, in which he said:"Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all."

He added: "That was terrifying, that was a terrifying last four days."

Lil Nas X speaks out in first video since arrest

Will Lil Nas X be going to jail?

Lil Nas spent the weekend of 26th of August in jail, awaiting release.

He pleaded not guilty to the four charges brought against him, with assault against three separate police officers being the most serious issue.

The artist could be potentially facing up to five years in prison for these alleged crimes.

His next court date is set for September 15th, where we will hear more about his trial and sentencing.However, we do not know anything concerning his innocence or guilt just yet.

Fans are hoping this doesn’t cause a delay to his highly anticipated second studio album.