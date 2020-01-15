Lil Dicky new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

What is the release date of Lil Dicky's album?

The release date for Lil Dicky's upcoming album has not yet been released. However, Lil Dicky revealed that there will definitely be an album from him in 2020.

In his IG post, Dicky, whose last project, I'm Brain, dropped more than two years ago, shared a photo of himself in the studio and in the caption, he wrote a long letter where he confirmed he's making new music.

"I just wanted every Dickhead to know that even though I’m putting out a real doozy of a TV show in March, I’ve never stopped rapping," he wrote.

"And Lil Dicky the musical artist is far from done. I know that it’s been about four and a half years since I’ve put an album out, and that’s much longer than either you or I would’ve hoped for."

"It must be annoying, I get it. If drake took that long, I’d be so sad! And I’m sorry for that. I don’t like letting you down."

The "Freaky Friday" rapper added that it takes him "a long ass time to make the ideal body of work" but the recording process is going smoothly.

"The good news is, I’ve made a ton of incredible music over these years. Boy oh boy have I evolved and blossomed!!"

"You will hear it and love it and be proud of me, and less annoyed with me," Dicky wrote.

"But I gotta finish it and then roll it out right. You only get so many cracks at doing what I’m about to do."

Dicky ended his message by letting his fans know that new music will come once he's done production on his new television show.

"I can’t wait till it’s out so I can get back to the music that made you care about me in the first place," he wrote.

Dicky added "I’m an elite, world class rapper, and I look forward to proving that to the world, and validating all of you who believed that I had it in me in the first place."