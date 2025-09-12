Is Lil Baby Retiring?

Is Lil Baby Retiring? Picture: Getty Images

Lil Baby has sparked retirement rumours, following a mysterious post from his management amid Young Thug drama. His new album ‘Leak$’ has been delayed, and his European tour has been cancelled, adding to fans' suspicions. So is he really quitting music? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lil Baby is rumoured to be retiring from music, after a member of his management shared a mysterious post to Instagram, claiming he his quitting.

It seems to have been a complicated few weeks for the rapper, with a delayed album, tour cancellation, drama with Young Thug, and now a reported member of his management has claimed he is quitting music.

Lil Baby. Picture: Getty Images

A post was shared on Instagram on the 11th of September, under the account @wolfpackglobalmusic, which claimed the rapper’s sudden quitting.

It read: “Baby retiring from music, this is crazy.”

The account belongs to the rapper’s record label; however, with no confirmation from the ‘Band4band’ rapper, it is unclear if this bold claim is true.

The rapper has been silent, posting minimally over the past few weeks following the drama that came after the leaked Young Thug calls, in which Lil Baby was dissed several times.

Post shared by management. Picture: Instagram via @@wolfpackglobalmusic

His upcoming album, ‘The Leaks’, has been delayed several times; it most recently moved to September 5th, and still not dropping.

After its initial delay, from August 15th, he posted and said: “I Know I Know … Even Tho I Never Said Album Dropping On 15th, That’s My Bad ! 9-5-25 “The Leaks.”

However, he has not spoken on the delay since, with no explanation for the most recent postponement.

He also quietly cancelled the European leg of his ‘WHAM World Tour’, with no official announcement from himself or his team.

Lil Baby & Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are now confused by the recent retirement news, some arguing it could be a publicity stunt.

One fan commented: “Until Baby himself says it, I’m not buying it.”

Another said: “Nice publicity stunt I’ve seen this before.”

So, whilst the ‘Drip Too Hard’ rapper is yet to confirm, it seems it could be the end of his music career following a confusing last month.