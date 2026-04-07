Lewis Hamilton hard launches Kim Kardashian relationship on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton hard launches Kim Kardashian relationship on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian have hard-launched their relationship following dating rumours swirling, featuring the F1 driver speeding round in his F40. So is Kim Kardashian dating Lewis Hamilton? & Did Lewis date Kendall Jenner? Here are all the details.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have confirmed the dating rumours with a post to Instagram, racing around the F1 drivers' Ferrari F40.

The couple was first reported to be dating back in February, after reports spotted them on an intimate getaway in England.

However, it was their date to the Super Bowl that got fans really talking, the two huge celebrities using the global stage to debut together.

Whilst there were no public displays of affection, it was pretty clear they were making a statement stepping out with each other.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

But now, after months of keeping it private, Lewis has debuted his girlfriend to his 42 million Instagram followers.

On April 6th, the Formula 1 driver shared a video of him whizzing around in his rare F40 around the streets of Tokyo.

Right at the end of the video though, you cannot only see Kim sitting grinning in the passenger seat, but she is even featured speaking.

She says: “That’s insane.”

Kim Kardashian makes an appearance in Lewis Hamilton’s F40 Tokyo drift video. pic.twitter.com/uJCCPnphWO — deni (@fiagirly) April 6, 2026

While not the stereotypical hard-lunch, the pair are definitely responding to the dating rumours in the coolest way they can.

This comes after Lewis previously refused to comment on Kim as he didn’t wish to discuss his private life.

Fans are warming up to the couple and their high-profile date night.

One fan commented: “…definitely a hard launch 😮‍💨.”

Another said: “Don’t know what’s harder, the drifts or the hard launch 😏💯.”