Lewis Hamilton dating history: Kim Kardashian to Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna & RAYE

Lewis Hamilton dating history: Kim Kardashian to Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna & RAYE. Picture: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has been considered one of the most eligible bachelors by women in the industry, with his dating history showing that. His recent connection with Kim Kardashian has everyone talking. But who is Jodia Ma? And who are his ex-girlfriends? Here are all the details.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been causing a stir with their recent dating rumours, but the F1 driver has a rather recognisable dating history, with some very famous ex-girlfriends.

The 41-year-old has had his fair share of serious relationships as well as unconfirmed rumours with some celebs.

The British star has had a career that has enabled him to travel all over the world as well as generate over $450 million (£328 million) in net worth.

Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

So, who has the sports star dated?

Here are all the details.

Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian (2026-)

Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

The Ferrari driver and reality star have only recently been spotted, after a romantic getaway to the Cotswolds.

Whilst neither has confirmed the romance, they seem to be trying to keep things private for the moment, but reports do suggest they could be official.

They have been friends for over a decade, Lewis being friends with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton in Paris. pic.twitter.com/uuAHSfTEqh — 📸 (@metgalacrave) February 2, 2026

Lewis Hamilton & RAYE (2025)

Lewis and Raye were linked together on multiple occasions through 2025, after being spotted looking cosy at her concerts and his races, as well as at events such as the Met Gala.

The British celebs did have an age gap with the singer being just 27, but that didn’t stop the fan rumours.

Lewis Hamilton & Raye. Picture: Socials

However, despite how cute they did look together, Raye seemed to shut the idea down in an interview with Vogue.

She said: “Oh! No –. Me –. We are –. He is a very important person in my life. Like, a really great friend of mine.”So, whilst never confirmed, and seemingly denied, fans do think they may have dated.

Lewis Hamilton & Nicki Minaj (2018)

Lewis Hamilton & Nicki Mina. Picture: Getty Images

This unlikely pair were yet another unconfirmed romance.

They were first pictured together at New York Fashion Week, with Nicki gripping onto the F1 driver's jacket in what looked like a romantic manner.

But most surprisingly, they then shared images of a supposed joint holiday to Dubai, showing pics of each other.

However, neither confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Lewis Hamilton & Rita Ora (2016)

Lewis Hamilton & Rita Ora. Picture: Getty Images

Rita Ora was seen in the paddock at lots of his races in 2016, causing a stir amongst fans.

Lots of fans assumed they were together because the ‘RIP’ singer seemed a similar match to him and Nichole Scherzinger.

However, this romance was never established.

Lewis Hamilton & Kendall Jenner (2016)

Lewis Hamilton & Kendall Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

The first Keeping up with the Kardashians member Lewis was linked to was none other than Kim’s younger sister and supermodel, Kendall Jenner.

Whilst also in the same span of time as Rita Ora, the reality star was not just in attendance at his races, but was seen wearing his gold chain.

Now, whilst neither has commented on the supposed relationship, fans do wonder why else she would have worn his expensive jewellery.

Kendall Jenner wearing chain. Picture: Getty Images

She also showed her support for him more recently in 2024, which suggests they are just good friends.

Lewis Hamilton & Rihanna (2015)

Shortly after his split from Nichole Scherzinger, Lewis was spotted partying with Rihanna on her yacht in Barbados.

Lewis Hamilton & Rihanna. Picture: Getty Images

They were then also seen partying it up in a New York club.

However, Lewis later seemed to suggest they were just friends.

Lewis Hamilton & Nichole Scherzinger (2007-2015)

Lewis Hamilton & Nichole Scherzinger. Picture: Getty Images

This is perhaps Lewis’s most famous relationship, with him being with the Pussycat Doll for almost a decade.

Nicole and the sports star seemed like an idyllic couple, her always being spotted at his races showing his support.

They initially met at the MTV Music Awards and were inseparable.

Nichole & Lewis. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst they had an on-and-off-again dynamic across 8 years, lots of fans thought they were endgame.

However, they called it quits, blaming their busy schedules as the reason, with some reports suggesting it was messy.

Lewis Hamilton & Jodia Ma (2003-2007)

Lewis and Jodia. Picture: Getty Images

When Lewis was just 18-years-old he was dating his university sweetheart, Jodie Ma.

The pair met during university and fell in love.

They eventually split after 4 years together because of his fame, as his name became more well-known.

Whilst not much is known about Jodia, because she isn’t in the public eye, she has only ever been complimentary of the sports star.