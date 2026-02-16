Lewis Hamilton addresses Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Lewis Hamilton addresses Kim Kardashian dating rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are one of the most talked-about new couples, following their debut at the 2026 Bad Bunny Super Bowl. While Lewis was rumoured years prior to be dating her sister, Kendall Jenner, the new couple seems to be blossoming. But what has the F1 driver said in his first comment on the relationship?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seem to have confirmed the swirling dating rumours after their Super Bowl appearance – but now the F1 driver has said his first comments on the supposed relationship.

The reality and sports stars have caused quite the stir after first being sighted in early February, on a private getaway to the Cotswolds.

Whilst their first actual sighting came just days after, where the pair could both be seen trying to conceal their faces in another trip, this time to Paris.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

Kim and Lewis took charge of the swirling rumours and stepped out together, officially for the first time on a Super Bowl date, with an AI photo of them kissing adding to the growing suspicions.

Now, while they looked super cosy in the stands, seen talking closely in a video, neither of the stars has commented on whether the connection was romantic or platonic.

Lewis has since been asked about the alleged relationship ahead of the upcoming F1 season at the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Getty Images

The 41-year-old was asked: “Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?”

Lewis responded: “It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.”

Shutting down the talk about his love life rather quickly, it is clear that perhaps they are not ready to let the world know the ins and outs of their dynamic just yet.

Lewis Hamilton during the half show at Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/eP63CEixMo — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) February 9, 2026

That being said, it does seem that they are romantically linked, with Lewis not denying the rumour.

This also comes after fans were certain they heard Lewis’ voice in the background of Kim’s sister Kylie’s video on social media, where the sisters were hanging out together, supposedly with him.

Fans are warming up to the potential couple, wondering if they will be seeing Kim in the paddock of the upcoming Formula 1 season.

One fan commented: “I wana hate but they look good together.”

Another said: “Lewis looks like he's enjoying himself. Let him be.”