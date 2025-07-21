Exclusive

Leigh-Anne on ‘pressure’ that came with being in girlband Little Mix

21 July 2025, 08:30

Leigh-Anne on ‘pressure’ that came with being in girlband Little Mix
Leigh-Anne on ‘pressure’ that came with being in girlband Little Mix. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne came to speak to Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Shanyna Marie and Robert Bruce this week to talk all things being independent and new music, but revealed the pressure of comparison to Little Mix is no more.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne was on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week talking about her latest single ‘Just a Minute’ and reflecting on her past career success with Little Mix.

The singer was in one of the biggest girl groups ever, alongside former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson, being one of the UK’s biggest successes.

Leigh-Anne has never shied away from the platform the band has given her, but she opened up on the show about just how much pressure the path has put on her.

She said: “Obviously, coming from such a big group, and having the pressure to be doing just as well as what that massive group did is kind of possible to do overnight…that takes 10 years of work.”

Leigh-Anne
Leigh-Anne. Picture: Alamy

The group was first created on the X-Factor all the way back in 2011, later going on a hiatus in 2021.

She has since released multiple successful singles, including ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘Nature’, with her debut album premiering soon.

Leigh-Anne explained that her solo career and shift to being an independent artist have enabled her to enjoy the music-making process again.

Little Mix
Little Mix. Picture: Alamy

She said: “I’m doing this solo, because one, I wanna have fun and I deserve to have that without feeling this horrible pressure on me, now that’s gone I just feel so much better.”

Whilst crediting the band as being “obviously the best experience in my life”, she is in her new era!

You can watch the full interview here on Global Player, where you can listen to her talk about her private family life and making her newest album.

Leigh-Anne on Capital XTRA
Leigh-Anne on Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Top5 shares update following Wireless stabbing

Top5 shares update following Wireless stabbing

Who has been dumped from Love Island series 12?

Who got voted off Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from Series 12

The Love Island 2025 Cast has been confirmed

Love Island 2025 Summer Contestants: Who is in the Season 12 cast?

Drake UK & EU Tour setlist: Every song performed at ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’

Drake UK & EU Tour setlist: Every song performed at ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’

Trending

Who is Uma from Love Island engaged to? Her boyfriend Will & how long they’ve been together

Who is Uma from Love Island engaged to? Her boyfriend Wil & how long they’ve been together

Drake’s ‘Air Drake’ plane: Inside his private jet

Drake’s ‘Air Drake’ plane: Inside his private jet

Who is Love Island’s Harrison Solomon? Age, football team and Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Harrison Solomon? Age, football team and Instagram

Nicki Minaj & SZA beef explained: Why are they beefing?

Nicki Minaj & SZA beef explained: Why are they beefing?

Nicki Minaj claps back at SZA beef with claims about Drake & Beyonce

Nicki Minaj claps back at SZA beef with claims about Drake & Beyonce

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working