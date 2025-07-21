Exclusive

Leigh-Anne on ‘pressure’ that came with being in girlband Little Mix

Leigh-Anne came to speak to Capital XTRA Breakfast’s Shanyna Marie and Robert Bruce this week to talk all things being independent and new music, but revealed the pressure of comparison to Little Mix is no more.

Leigh-Anne was on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week talking about her latest single ‘Just a Minute’ and reflecting on her past career success with Little Mix.

The singer was in one of the biggest girl groups ever, alongside former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson, being one of the UK’s biggest successes.

Leigh-Anne has never shied away from the platform the band has given her, but she opened up on the show about just how much pressure the path has put on her.

She said: “Obviously, coming from such a big group, and having the pressure to be doing just as well as what that massive group did is kind of possible to do overnight…that takes 10 years of work.”

The group was first created on the X-Factor all the way back in 2011, later going on a hiatus in 2021.

She has since released multiple successful singles, including ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘Nature’, with her debut album premiering soon.

Leigh-Anne explained that her solo career and shift to being an independent artist have enabled her to enjoy the music-making process again.

She said: “I’m doing this solo, because one, I wanna have fun and I deserve to have that without feeling this horrible pressure on me, now that’s gone I just feel so much better.”

Whilst crediting the band as being “obviously the best experience in my life”, she is in her new era!

You can watch the full interview here on Global Player, where you can listen to her talk about her private family life and making her newest album.