Is LeBron James retiring from the NBA?

Is LeBron James retiring from the NBA? Picture: Getty Images

LeBron James’ retirement has been a concern for fans after his supposed last game, Lakers v Thunder. So how old is he? What is LeBron James’ net worth? & Is he really retiring? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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LeBron James is debating retirement, following his last game with the Lakers, who were knocked out in the playoffs, and with the NBA veteran getting older, there seems to be a chance this is the last time we could see him play – so, is LeBron James retiring?

The 41-year-old basketball star is one of the most impressive players the sport has ever seen, with fans often comparing him to the legend, Michael Jordan.

He holds multiple records, including the record for the NBA’s leading scorer, as well as the record for the longest career, having played in 23 seasons and over 1,500 games.

LeBron James. Picture: Getty Images

LeBron is nothing short of a phenomenon, but after his team was knocked out of the playoffs, his future is being weighed up from both sides.

The Ohio-native himself is considering his career coming to an end because of his age and lengthy career.

Whilst from the Lakers’ perspective, they need to consider just how much money they are willing to spend on the player, with his contract last year being worth a whopping $53 million (£39 million).

So what has he said? Here are all the details.

What has LeBron James said about retiring from the NBA?

LeBron James at 'last game' of 2026 season. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking in press conferences following his last game of the season, LeBron revealed that he himself is undecided on what to do next.

He said: “I don't know what the future holds for me, obviously. As it stands right now tonight, I've got a lot of time.”

He continued: “I'll sit back like I think I said last year after we lost to Minnesota, I'll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them."

"I don't know what the future holds for me."



LeBron addresses questions about retirement after Year 23 comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/TE78ENnOax — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2026

A friend of the player and basketball legend, Shaquille O’Neal, said that, like the greats Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, he will have a victory tour before quitting.

Shaq said: "LeBron's very calculated at things he does, so the whole world will know when it's his last year because him and his team, they probably want the farewell LeBron tour.”

Many are expecting the legend to move teams, with him mentioning the Knicks, Spurs, and more as an option.

So, while LeBron’s fans await to see what he is going to do, it may be time for them to prepare for his retirement, which may not come right now, but will surely be soon.

LeBron's debut. Picture: Getty Images

What is LeBron James’ net worth 2026?

The iconic sports star is one of the richest athletes in the world.

Alongside his high-paying NBA salary, he has lots of off-court streams of income, including being a rare lifetime brand ambassador for Nike.

LeBron is estimated to be worth a staggering $1.4 billion (£1.2 billion).