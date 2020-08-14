Lauryn Hill reveals why she “stepped away” from the industry in a heartfelt post

Lauryn Hill reveals why she “stepped away” from the industry in a heartfelt post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The multi-talented star, Lauryn Hill, has detailed why stood back from the music industry, in an emotional statement on Instagram.

By Tiana Williams

Lauryn Hill has opened up about her life, career and children in a deep, heartfelt post on Instagram. The singer has revealed why she distanced herself from the music industry.

The 45-year-old singers post came in response to her daughter, Selah Marley, detailing her childhood trauma in a two-hour Instagram Live earlier this week.

During Selah's live, she revealed that Hill beat her and her siblings with a belt as a form of discipline, when she was a child.

Lauryn's 20 year-old daughter also said she would stay up all night crying after hearing her mother and her father, Rohan Marley– Bob Marley's son – bickering.

She also revealed her father was absent while she was growing up. Selah's father, Rohan, apologised to Selah for his past mistakes in a lengthy statement.

Selah Marley (L) recent detailed her childhood trauma from her mother, Lauryn Hill's (R) actions. Picture: Getty

However, Hill revealed that her feelings towards how the public treated her during her career impacted her life as a mother.

'My life has been about protecting my children from all kinds of danger, and that's only possible when you protect yourself from the danger as well' she wrote.

The songstress continued: ‘We’re both learning and healing, and each of my children has a similar story and journey. All of you in a rush to crucify someone, careful who you string up or nail up. You might have an extremely limited view of the actual reality.'

Hill added ‘We all hate abuse and exploitation, sometimes in an effort to fight against it we can easily become the abuser, the exploiter, and THIS is what we have to watch for. No one is exempt from needing to watch themselves in this way.’

Lauryn Hill details why she "stepped away" from the music industry. Picture: Instagram

The "Ex-Factor" singer also detailed why she "stepped away" from the music industry.

"An entire operation trying to break an artist with a voice and knowledge of herself– way ahead of her time– was in motion. I was affected, my family was affected, my children were affected."

Later in the post, Hill wrote "When I realized that the pressure on me was so incredibly hypocritical and unfair, criminal even, that even my children weren't allowed to be children, I stepped away"

Lauryn Hill points out celebrities who were affected by the "danger" of the entertainment industry. Picture: Instagram

Clarifying why she no longer was heavily in the music scene, Hill explained "I wasn't removed, I STEPPED AWAY. Weening myself and my family from the addictions that systems of control attempt to use through fame and celebrity is no joke,"

" It's painful and people were not above using my children to keep exploiting me."

"Sell a few million copies of a recording and see the wolves and sharks for yourself before you determine what's appropriate and what's not. The danger was REAL!".

Read the rest of Lauryn Hill's statement in full below.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA