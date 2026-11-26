Lauryn Hill almost took Beyoncé’s role in this iconic movie

Lauryn Hill almost took Beyoncé’s role in this iconic movie. Picture: Getty Images

Lauryn Hill is one of the most accomplished R&B singers of all time despite only releasing her one album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. But she also starred in Sister Act, and could have been up for one of the most iconic singer-turned-actor roles. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Lauryn Hill is one of the most famous voices in Hip Hop, giving us some iconic songs from her album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, but lots of people are also fans of her breakout movie role in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit – but do you know she almost played a role that was eventually played by Beyoncé?

The Fugees star has had some huge accomplishments over the years, making history at the 1999 Grammys, where she became the first rap artist to win Album of the Year.

But other than her illustrious music career, she starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg in one of the most iconic films in black film, Sister Act!

Lauryn Hill in Sister Act. Picture: alamy

A then 17-year-old Lauryn Hill played the character Rita Watson, before her solo career even took off.

However, whilst the ‘Killing Me Softly’ singer’s role remains iconic, she was reportedly in talks to take a main role in one of the most recognisable films of the decade.

Way back in 1998, Dreamgirls was originally supposed to start filming, with original film director Joel Schumacher expressing that he was planning on casting Lauryn.

Lauryn Hill. Picture: Getty Images

He said: “I was talking to Lauryn Hill about playing Deena in it... I was really excited about it.”

Unfortunately, the film's original production was put on hold until 2006, with new director Bill Condon then eventually casting Beyoncé.

So, can you imagine just how different Dreamgirls would have looked if the ‘Irreplacable’ star hadn’t played the part!