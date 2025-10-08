Who is Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nikole? Age, job & boyfriend

Who is Latto’s sister Brooklyn Nikole? Age, job & boyfriend. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, has been going viral after joining sister Latto at NYFW, as well as her romantic connection with Drake. But who is she? And who is she dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Brooklyn Nikole is famous for her family ties to her older sister and rapper Latto, and also having a romantic connection with Drake, but she is most definitely carving a path of her own.

The sister duo seems to go everywhere together, clearly having a close bond, with Latto bringing her into a lot of the same spaces.

But lots of fans are curious about the gorgeous girl often pictured with the rapper – so who is Brooklyn Nikole?

Here is everything you need to know.

Brooklyn Nikole. Picture: Getty Images

How old is Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole?

Brooklyn is the younger sibling of the family.

She is 23 years old, whilst her older sister is 26.

Her birthday is July 19th, making her a Cancer.

Brooklyn and sister Latto. Picture: Getty Images

What does Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole do?

The 23-year-old has racked up nearly 1 million Instagram followers, fans obsessed with her style and pretty face.

However, she doesn’t just hang around her sister; she wears quite a few hats herself.

Brooklyn is a beauty-brand business owner, being the founder of Beauty by Brooklyn.

She was also the first in her family to graduate from college, getting a degree in English.

The business owner has also capitalised on her pretty face and tall height, launching her modeling career.

The model most recently walked in her first-ever NYFW runway in September 2025.

Who is Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole’s boyfriend?

Brooklyn has been tied to a couple of high-profile men, but does keep her romantic life on the private side.

Her only official ex-boyfriend is basketball player Ja Morant, who has almost 10 million followers on Instagram.

The couple dated back in 2022, the relationship coming to an end that same year.More recently, she has been seen on a date with rapper Drake.

Latto is dating 21 Savage, a close friend of the Canadian rapper.

Ja Morant & Drake. Picture: Getty Images

Drake’s song with 4batz, ‘act ii: date @ 8’, is viewed as a shout-out to Brooklyn, who is from the Georgia region of Clayco.

He sings: “How you get all of that body and face, though? What kinda water they servin' in Clayco?”

Fans were quick to spot the connection.

However, it is unknown if they were ever official or even if they are still dating.

So, that is everything there is to know about the much more private sister of Big Latto.