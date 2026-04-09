Latto pregnant: Due date, gender, pregnancy details & who she’s having a baby with

Latto pregnant: Due date, gender, pregnancy details & who she’s having a baby with. Picture: Getty Images

Latto has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first kid with her baby daddy and boyfriend, 21 Savage. But who is his wife, Keyanna Joseph? What is Latto's age? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Latto shows off luxury baby gifts

Latto has announced she is pregnant with her first baby, with boyfriend and baby daddy 21 Savage, sharing the news via her latest album cover ‘Big Mama’ – but is 21 Savage married? How many kids does he have? & How far along is Latto?

The ‘Brokey’ rapper shared the exciting news after months of privacy on March 20th, sharing the album artwork for her first album as a mother, ‘Big Mama’.

On the cover, she could be seen holding a baby cheetah, in line with her branding, showing off her exposed, rather large bump.

Latto pregnancy. Picture: Getty Images & YouTube

The couple has been suspected to be together as long ago as 2020; however, they have always been very secretive about their relationship, with 21 Savage also linked to an alleged wife, Keyanna Joseph.

This is Latto's first child, and will be 21's fourth.

While the logistics of their dynamic are unclear, Latto broke the news that they were boyfriend and girlfriend back in September 2025.

That being said, Keyanna was suspected of having liked the female rapper’s Instagram post when the baby was announced, suggesting a friendly reminder.

Latto. Picture: Getty Images

Now, seven months on from the announcement, the ‘Gyatt’ rapper shared that they are taking their relationship a step further.

But how long has she been pregnant?

Here are all the details.

When is Latto’s baby due?

Latto. Picture: Youtube

Latto shared snaps of her baby bump to share the news of her upcoming pregnancy.

Rumours about her pregnancy first started all the way back in October 2025, following a performance on stage in Japan.

Fans were certain she was pregnant then, but she swiftly denied any rumours.

It wasn’t until December the same year that she popped out again in a fur coat completely covering her body, adding to the suggestions.

Latto. Picture: Getty Images

She has been keeping to herself ever since, not appearing in concerts or award shows, and now we know why!

According to the above timeline, as well as the relationship announcement, it is safe to assume that she is around 7 months pregnant, suggesting her baby will be due around April/May time.

Is Latto having a baby boy or girl?

Latto. Picture: Getty Images

At this stage, we don’t know any information about the incoming child.

21 Savage is already a father to two sons and one daughter from previous relationships.

Who is Latto’s baby daddy?

21 Savage in music video. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @latto

21 Savage is Latto’s baby daddy after appearing in her recent music video, where she revealed her pregnancy.

In ‘Business & Personal,’ the 33-year-old could be seen holding her baby bump.

While they are yet to be officially photographed together, 21 was recognisable from his hand tattoos.