Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship

6 October 2025, 13:39

Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship
Latto addresses ‘pregnancy’ rumours after confirming 21 Savage relationship. Picture: Getty Images

Latto sparked pregnancy rumours after a performance in Japan, following her announcement of her long-term mystery boyfriend being rapper, 21 Savage. But is she actually pregnant? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Latto revealed her mystery boyfriend as 21 Savage, her long-rumoured boo, in September 2025, but now, just weeks after, she has been hit with pregnancy rumours following a live performance, where fans thought she had a visible bump.

The ‘Big Mama’ star performed at the Japanese hip-hop music festival, Force Festival, on October 4th, setting the stage alight with her hit songs.

Latto & 21 Savage
Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

However, fans' attention quickly turned to the rapstress’s appearance, as some fans were certain the star had a pregnancy bump.

It was just the week prior, September 29th, that after being linked to the ‘a lot’ rapper for over five years, the relationship was surprisingly confirmed.

This has led some fans to believe that the alleged pregnancy could have been the reason for the sudden confirmation.

However, Latto has since taken to her socials to squash the speculation to her 14 million followers.

In a post shared on October 6th, featuring pics from her performance in Japan, she poked fun at the news in her caption.

She wrote: “I ate tew much wagyu & ramen.”

This seems to suggest that she was just bloated, as it would have been a very underwhelming pregnancy announcement had she been pregnant, wearing a crop top to expose her belly.

However, whilst some fans took the rapper's word for it, others aren’t as convinced.

One wrote: “Nahh ion wanna hear that I know a pregnancy pack when I see one 😂still love you tho.”

Another wrote: “Latto said stop playing with me baby whereeeee???”

Whilst this would’ve been the ‘Brokey’ rapper’s first child, her partner, 21, already has three children.

Latto & 21 Savage
Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Alamy

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Capital XTRA's Black Champions Podcast: How to listen & what it’s about

Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices

Gunna’s Wun World Tour 2026: UK dates & ticket prices

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

Keith Powers & Ryan Destiny: How long have they been together amid engagement?

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj beef: Tweets & fight explained

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: What happened & why are they arguing

Trending

Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets

Nicki Minaj responds to Cardi B tweets

Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

Doja Cat’s ‘Tour Ma Vie’ World Tour 2026: UK Dates, Tickets & Venues

D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates

D Block Europe Tour 2025: How to get DBE tickets & dates

The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

Why are Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner suing Ray J?

Why are Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner suing Ray J?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working