Latto confirms she’s dating 21 Savage

Latto confirms she’s dating 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Latto has finally confirmed the dating rumours between her and 21 Savage. But what did she say? And how long have they been dating? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Latto and 21 Savage have finally been confirmed as boyfriend and girlfriend after being a rumoured couple for years.

Earlier this year, the couple were photographed together for the first time, after being linked together since December 2020, whilst this seemed to confirm fans’ suspicions, neither of the rappers addressed the rumours until now.

In a street interview on September 29th, the ‘Brokey’ rapper said: “’Bout to go have this dinner with my husband.”

She was then asked if she was tired of being asked about ‘you know who’ in reference to 21, of course.

Latto. Picture: Getty Images

Latto replied: “No. My man, my man, my man, my man.”

Who knows what has changed for them to go public, but either way, the rapstress seemed super excited to be able to finally sing her praises.

21 Savage is actually married to his baby mum, Keyanna Joseph, with whom he shares three kids.

Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

However, fans have theorised that this is a business marriage, following the revelation that the ‘A lot’ rapper was actually British-born, putting his immigration status in the US at risk. Him getting married just months after the news.

There were also rumours of divorce papers late in 2024; however, it is not clear if Keyanna has followed through.

The celebrity couple have been dropping suggestive bars in their songs for years, alluding to the mysterious nature of their long-term partner.

21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

For example, 21 says in his track: “Fell in love with the cheetah print”, a clear reference to Big Mama’s iconic style.

The ‘redrum’ rapper is yet to comment on either his wife or his girlfriend Latto.

But even without his confirmation, fans are buzzing!

One fan commented: “Love that survived the Twitter detectives.”