Latto has given birth to her first baby with 21 Savage

Latto has given birth to her first baby with 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @latto

Latto has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, and baby daddy, 21 Savage. The rapper previously announced her pregnancy on her ‘Big Mama’ album cover. But what gender is Latto’s baby? How many kids does 21 Savage have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Latto has given birth to her baby with 21 Savage, the rapper’s first child, whilst this is 21's fourth kid.

The ‘Big Mama’ rapper previously kept her pregnancy a secret until a few months prior to her due date.

Latto is currently in a relationship with the Atlanta-based rapper and has been rumoured to be romantically involved since 2020.

Latto. Picture: Instagram via @latto

21 shared the exciting news on her Instagram on May 20th, in a post that showed the rapper celebrating his football team, Arsenal's historic Premier League win.

Fans are ecstatic for the couple, with this being Latto's first-ever child, as she finally fulfils her ‘Big Mama’ nickname.

Whilst the couple keep it lowkey, the 'No Heart' rapper posting the baby shows that they are moving towards a more public-facing relationship.

The London-born rapper has three children from previous relationships, the latest arrival adding to the growing blended family.

Although the 33-year-old is thought to still be married to his wife, Keyanna Joseph, things appear friendly between the three adults.

Did Latto have a baby boy or a girl?

Latto. Picture: Getty Images

Latto has not yet shared the gender of her baby, 21 being the one to break the news.

While it is unclear what gender the baby is, the child is already a Gunners fan being pictured in an Arsenal babygrow.

Latto & 21 Savage's baby. Picture: Instagram via @21savage

The baby …. Is sure to be loved by her parents, as well as the wide network of famous friends and families that previously showed their support in the viral baby shower video.

What is Latto and 21 Savage’s baby’s name?

Latto. Picture: Getty Images

The newest arrival is Latto’s first child, so she was sure to have an extra-special name.

The baby’s name has not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

So, whilst the fans await the incoming baby content, they have shared their well-wishes and excitement under 21's post.

One fan commented: “Congrats 🎉 big blessings biggest blessings."

Another wrote: “Your child being born the same year you see arsenal win the league is so cool 🔥."