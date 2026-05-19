Has Latto given birth to her baby with 21 Savage?

Has Latto given birth to her baby with 21 Savage? Picture: Getty Images

Latto revealed that she was pregnant with boyfriend and baby daddy 21 Savage’s baby earlier this year, ahead of her ‘Big Mama’ album release. But fans think she has already given birth, following a video. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Latto shares an edit highlighting her pregnancy journey so far

Latto has supposedly given birth to her first child with baby daddy and boyfriend 21 Savage, after fans seem to have spotted a clue in one of her recent Instagram posts.

The 27-year-old revealed she was pregnant back in March, after keeping her pregnancy a secret until her final trimester.

The celebrity couple also has kept their relationship private, rumoured to have been dating since as early as 2020, Latto only confirmed the romance in 2025.

Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Since the pregnancy announcement, though the pair have been more public than ever, with 21 sharing the ‘Big Mama’ rapper’s Paper Magazine cover to his socials, it is the first time he has publicly acknowledged his girlfriend.

But now, in a post shared to her 14 million Instagram followers, Latto gave fans a closer look at her pregnancy journey, sharing her telling friends and family the news as well as intimate videos of the baby shower

The talking point, though, is not only that the Ohio rapper shares photos of her boyfriend at the baby shower, but also seems to include audio of her delivering her baby at the end.

Latto pregnant. Picture: Instagram via @latto

Whilst not exactly a traditional announcement, it does seem that Latto has given birth, with the last clip in the video featuring her at 37 weeks, almost full-term, getting emotional about her baby’s arrival.

She says: “I’m 37 weeks today, basically full-term, and it’s any day now. I’m so ready to meet my baby. I’m never gonna leave when my baby gets here, like imma need a million for a show, cause I don’t wanna leave the house. This will probably be the last video I make.”

The video ends with sounds of a delivery room, definitely suggesting the baby has arrived, but fans are still waiting for an official pic with the baby boy or girl.

So, as fans await the ‘Big Mama’ album release, dropping on May 29th, they can only hope it arrives with a birth announcement post.