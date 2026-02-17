Latto fans react to AI video claiming pregnancy rumours

Latto fans react to AI video claiming pregnancy rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Latto is said to have been dating her boyfriend, 21 Savage, for years, and with recent pregnancy rumours swirling for months, a new AI video has gone viral. So, is Latto pregnant? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Latto and 21 Savage had been rumoured to be dating for years, with the ‘Big Mama’ artist confirming the rumours in late 2025, but now, there are rumours of the star being pregnant following a viral video.

The 27-year-old has been one of the leading faces of the female rap genre, with her smash records ‘Brokey’ and ‘Somebody’ being examples of her success.

She has always alluded to a mysterious boyfriend in her music, seemingly very proud and happy in her secret relationship.

Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Fans linked her to 21 Savage, with the pair not being sighted until a very discreet paparazzi shot when on vacation in 2025.

Latto later confirmed in a street interview that the ‘No Heart’ rapper was her mysterious man.

When asked if she was tired of being asked about ‘you know who’ in reference to 21, of course.

She said: “No. My man, my man, my man, my man.”

Latto said she was going to have dinner with her husband and the reporter asked about her relationship with 21 savage and this was her reply pic.twitter.com/0SDhfN1sKM — Quam🎭 (@Quamclips) February 10, 2026

But now, a viral video has been making the rounds of the Ohio rapper appearing to show off a baby bump, lip-syncing to her track with Summer Walker, ‘Go Girl’.

In the video, she sings: “Big Mama, no kids.”

However, despite it being a very realistic video, it seems that it is AI, and the rapper is not pregnant.

Latto shows off a baby bump in new TikTok. Yall think she really pregnant? 😭🤰🏽 pic.twitter.com/TbKWhW4dPs — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) February 16, 2026

This comes after her concert in Japan, back in October 2025, where fans suggested it looked like she was nursing a small baby bump.

The pregnancy rumours have been relentless for Latto, despite her showing off her flat tummy as proof that she is not expecting, in Instagram posts

While fans are being fooled by the new video, neither her nor 21 has confirmed the rumour.

Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Latto hasn’t been seen in public for a while, though, with her last public sighting being overshadowed by a big fur coat which hid her belly, with some fans thinking she is concealing a secret pregnancy, however, she has previously shut down claims of the rumours.

One fan commented: “Looks like a fake belly.”

Another said: “Whole tl think latto pregnant from that old a** video.”