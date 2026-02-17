Latto fans react to AI video claiming pregnancy rumours

17 February 2026, 17:13

Latto fans react to AI video claiming pregnancy rumours
Latto fans react to AI video claiming pregnancy rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Latto is said to have been dating her boyfriend, 21 Savage, for years, and with recent pregnancy rumours swirling for months, a new AI video has gone viral. So, is Latto pregnant? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Latto and 21 Savage had been rumoured to be dating for years, with the ‘Big Mama’ artist confirming the rumours in late 2025, but now, there are rumours of the star being pregnant following a viral video.

The 27-year-old has been one of the leading faces of the female rap genre, with her smash records ‘Brokey’ and ‘Somebody’ being examples of her success.

She has always alluded to a mysterious boyfriend in her music, seemingly very proud and happy in her secret relationship.

Latto & 21 Savage
Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Fans linked her to 21 Savage, with the pair not being sighted until a very discreet paparazzi shot when on vacation in 2025.

Latto later confirmed in a street interview that the ‘No Heart’ rapper was her mysterious man.

When asked if she was tired of being asked about ‘you know who’ in reference to 21, of course.

She said: “No. My man, my man, my man, my man.”

But now, a viral video has been making the rounds of the Ohio rapper appearing to show off a baby bump, lip-syncing to her track with Summer Walker, ‘Go Girl’.

In the video, she sings: “Big Mama, no kids.”

However, despite it being a very realistic video, it seems that it is AI, and the rapper is not pregnant.

This comes after her concert in Japan, back in October 2025, where fans suggested it looked like she was nursing a small baby bump.

The pregnancy rumours have been relentless for Latto, despite her showing off her flat tummy as proof that she is not expecting, in Instagram posts

While fans are being fooled by the new video, neither her nor 21 has confirmed the rumour.

Latto & 21 Savage
Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Latto hasn’t been seen in public for a while, though, with her last public sighting being overshadowed by a big fur coat which hid her belly, with some fans thinking she is concealing a secret pregnancy, however, she has previously shut down claims of the rumours.

One fan commented: “Looks like a fake belly.”

Another said: “Whole tl think latto pregnant from that old a** video.”

Latto's recent appearance
Latto's recent appearance. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bad Bunny Europe & UK tour: What concerts is he doing in London?

Bad Bunny Europe & UK tour: What concerts is he doing in London?

Inside Bad Bunny’s transformation from 2015: SNL, WWE & Super Bowl

Inside Bad Bunny’s transformation from 2015: SNL, WWE & Super Bowl

How much are J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ tour tickets & how to get presale

How much are J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ tour tickets & how to get presale

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast

Love Island All Stars 2026: Contestants, bombshells & ages

Trending

J. Cole, ‘The Fall-Off’, 2026 Tour: UK dates, tickets and presale

J. Cole, ‘The Fall-Off’, 2026 Tour: UK dates, tickets and presale

Curtis Pritchard teases Hollyoaks return & shares future on Love Island

Curtis Pritchard teases Hollyoaks return & shares future on Love Island

Bad Bunny’s ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English & translation meaning

Bad Bunny’s ‘Monaco’ lyrics in English & translation meaning

Mya Mills: Age, boyfriend & pregnancy announcement

Mya Mills: Age, boyfriend & pregnancy announcement

Lewis Hamilton addresses Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Lewis Hamilton addresses Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working