Latto: Age, Height, Net worth & Where is she from?

23 July 2026, 16:34 | Updated: 23 July 2026, 17:36

Latto: Age, Height, Net worth & Where is she from?
Latto: Age, Height, Net worth & Where is she from? Picture: Getty Images & Alamy

By Shanai Dunglinson

Latto is one of the biggest names in female rap, known as ‘Big Mama’ and in a relationship with 21 Savage; she is a hyped artist on the scene. But what is her ethnicity? How tall is she? & How much is she worth?

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Latto, also known as Big Mama, is slaying the game right now, alongside her baby daddy and boyfriend, 21 Savage; she is a true powerhouse – but what is her height? What is her 2026 net worth? & Where is Latto from?

The ‘Brokey’ rapper is one of the leading names in female rap, known for her pretty looks and unapologetic rap style.

Despite being one of the biggest names right now, she does a fantastic job at keeping her private life private.

Latto
Latto. Picture: alamy

So, how old is she? How tall is she? & What is her net worth?

Here are all the details.

How old is Latto?

Latto is 27 years old.

Her birthday is December 22nd 1998.

Latto
Latto. Picture: Getty Images

What is Latto’s height?

The rapper is on the smaller side, despite the nickname ‘Big Mama’.

She is estimated to be around 5ft 6.

Latto
Latto. Picture: Getty Images

Where is Latto from?

Latto was originally born in Ohio, but claims Atlanta, Georgia as this is where she was raised.

She is of mixed heritage, her dad being African-American and her mum being white American.

Latto
Latto. Picture: Getty Images

What is Latto’s net worth 2026?

The 27-year-old first burst onto the scene in 2016, and has been non-stop.

As well as her music, she is a brand ambassador for companies such as Pretty Little Thing and Burger King, as well as appearing as a celebrity guest on Reality TV shows.

She is estimated to be worth anywhere between $5-8 million (£3.75-£6 million).

Latto
Latto. Picture: Getty Images

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