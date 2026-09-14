Latto & 21 Savage make first public appearance together

Latto & 21 Savage make first public appearance together. Picture: Getty Images

Latto and 21 Savage have finally made their first red-carpet debut at the US Open, for the first time in their relationship. The pair have always kept their relationship private, and have since become more public after welcoming their baby earlier this year. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Latto and 21 Savage are one of hip-hop’s most sought-after couples, and after long-last the couple stepped out together for the first-time at the US Open.

The boyfriend and girlfriend have been romantically linked since as early as 2020.

But despite both being huge public figures they managed to keep their relationship private up until Latto confirmed in early 2026.

21 Savage & Latto. Picture: Getty Images

The pair later announced they were expecting their first child together, whilst 21 shares four other kids from previous relationships.

On Saturday 12th September, the couple were seen at the US Open red-carpet, where they posed for pictures.The 33-year-old could be seen with his arm around his long-term girlfriend.

Latto gave birth to her baby girl, whose name she still hasn’t revealed, back in May, and while she has revealed minimal details, she has spoken about the possibility of having more children with 21.

Latto & 21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking on Capital XTRA Breakfast in July she said: “Oh I don’t know. She’s so perfect. I would but then I’d be like oh. That day was the best day of my life but the most painful day of my life too so I don’t know, we gotta wait for her to get a little older maybe, we gotta revisit that.”

Fans are obsessed with finally seeing the pair together.

One fan commented: “Turned 21 into a lover boy.”

Another said: “They look so good together.”